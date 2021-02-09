top
Related Categories: International | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 2/13/2021
Sexuality & Relationships Film Screening: Romantic Chorus (animated-documentary)!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 13
Time 11:45 PM - 11:45 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorJMG Motion Pictures
Emailinfo [at] romanticchorus.com
Location Details
Online Film Screening
We need to talk. . .about your Valentine's Day plans.
How about an animated-documentary about sex, technology and loving relationships?

This weekend (Feb 13th - 14th) we will have discounts (only $4 to rent the film) and prizes just for you (and your partner[s])!

Go to https://romanticchorus.com/ to watch the trailer & film, read about our international team of animators and learn more about this innovative independent production.

"Does anyone get tired of hearing other people’s sexual experiences, dating philosophies and intimate journeys? Right. Like I said, irresistible." -Michael Fox (KQED Arts & Culture)
sm_rc_image.jpg
original image (1212x628)
For more event information: https://romanticchorus.com/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 11:21 PM
§Still Image from Romantic Chorus (2021)
by JMG Motion Pictures
Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 11:21 PM
sm_143736940_236449004761606_1516389706784340291_o.jpg
original image (2002x870)
https://romanticchorus.com/
§Still Image from Romantic Chorus (2021)
by JMG Motion Pictures
Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 11:21 PM
sm_rc_images5.jpg
original image (381x609)
https://romanticchorus.com/
