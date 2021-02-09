

How about an animated-documentary about sex, technology and loving relationships?



This weekend (Feb 13th - 14th) we will have discounts (only $4 to rent the film) and prizes just for you (and your partner[s])!



Go to



"Does anyone get tired of hearing other people’s sexual experiences, dating philosophies and intimate journeys? Right. Like I said, irresistible." -Michael Fox (KQED Arts & Culture) We need to talk. . .about your Valentine's Day plans.How about an animated-documentary about sex, technology and loving relationships?This weekend (Feb 13th - 14th) we will have discounts (only $4 to rent the film) and prizes just for you (and your partner[s])!Go to https://romanticchorus.com/ to watch the trailer & film, read about our international team of animators and learn more about this innovative independent production."Does anyone get tired of hearing other people’s sexual experiences, dating philosophies and intimate journeys? Right. Like I said, irresistible." -Michael Fox (KQED Arts & Culture) For more event information: https://romanticchorus.com/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 11:21 PM