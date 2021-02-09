

Solidarity Action-International Days Of Action

Friday Feb 12, 2021 4:00 PM

San Francisco Chinese Consulate

1450 Laguna St/Geary St. San Francisco

Global Solidarity Committee To Rehire Namibian Mine Union Rossing Leaders

Labormedia1(at)gmail.com



Sponsored by

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

Freedom Socialist Party FSP

Higher Education Action Team CCSF HEAT

United Public Workers For Action



Nine Executive members of the Namibian Miners Workers Union Rossing Branch were fired in September by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rossing Uranium Limited which wanted them to give healthcare concessions, give-backs and also allow the importation of Chinese workers that were undermining the conditions and benefits of Namibian woorkers.



The arbitration hearing on this illegal discharge of the entire union leadership will be held on Feb 15 in Nambia. There will be solidarity actions at all Chinese embassies and consulates around the world. In the United States since it it a national holiday will have there will be actions at US Chinese consulates and the embassy on Friday February 12, 2021 and around the world on Feb 15th.





Solidarity Movement for the Unfairly Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch



We reach out to you our brothers and sisters,fellow workers and comrades across all corners of the world to stand with us in solidarity against victimization, intimidation, abuse of powers and employers that don’t follow the labor laws and legislation of the country.



The management of Rossing Uranium Ltd. Is one of those employers that did so on the 29th September 2020 when they decided to unlawfully and unprocedurally dismiss the entire branch executive committee of 9 employees in their individual capacities for allegations they claim we apparently acted as a unit and for being part of the branch executive committee making this an attack on the Union.



We condemn this cowardly acts because not only have they violated the Namibian Constitution, the Labour Act 11 of 2007, the Procedural (Recognition) Agreement of 14th November 1988 but they have infringed on the very rights our forefathers gave us through the birth of independence and through various great strikes of workers.



The birth of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) was at Rossing Uranium Ltd in the 1970’s and most of the Union leaders elected in office will attest to this, “from the very first day you become a Union Leader at Rossing Uranium Branch, its like the spirits of our forefathers come over you and guide you in everything you do with only one goal and that is to work for the people’’.



Since we took up office in 2017 we made it our aim to stand up for workers right; to stop any violations from the company; to built sound labour relations with the company; to educate and train our members on company policies,agreements and conditions of employment; to expose criminal activities and never compromise anything.



The Rossing Uranium management wrote letters with intensions of renegotiating our conditions of employment to worse off conditions on a number of occasions but we reminded them that those condition did not come on a silver platter and that the Labour Act of Namibia says that an employer cannot change an existing condition to a worse off one and if there is a dispute on a condition of employment the condition that is better off prevails.



This frustrated the management, who threatened to remove the Union office, branch chairperson’ full-time office and boardroom on site in an effort to disable and sabotage Union activities of the branch executive committee. They further started targeting Union leaders ( the regional chairperson, the general secretary and a former national president of the Union) with a price tag on their heads to start plotting against us.



It was the general secretary and the regional chairperson of MUN that betrayed us through a letter they wrote to the company saying that the branch did not have authority to appoint a lawyer to act on the branch’ behalf of which the MUN Constitution says otherwise, the sad story is the company has the audacity to ask the national office whether the branch had permission or not, and a Union member of MUN is a juridical person and the Rossing Uranium Ltd is a juridical person and neither persons have authority over the other on how each runs their affairs.



This dismissal have affected not us but our family, extended family and the community we serve emotionally; physically and financially as we were dismissed for standing up for the workers rights and conditions, the employers are doing what they want because they have the financial muscles do what they want and if they get any resistance from anyone they deal with them any way they see fit. We have each worked an average of more than 10 years for Rossing Uranium Ltd and some of us our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, nieces and cousins have worked for Rossing and that inspired us to go work there.

It is really hurtful to loose your job like that and not knowing what the future holds for you, we are still young and still have many more years to work, the oldest of our comrade is 49 years and the youngest 32 years. We currently facing serious financial and emotional hardships as a result of this dismissals.







We call on every worker and every comrade to stand with us in solidarity and condemn any employer that is in violation of workers rights. We also appeal to comrades, brothers and sisters to assist us with any financial support during this time as we fight Rossing Uranium Ltd through the justice system for their unlawful acts.



The Union will always advocate for fairness, equal treatment and justice for all.



In solidarity the Dismissed BEC Rossing Branch.



For further information & for solidarity statements contact

Johannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch Chair

jhamutenya [at] live.com

George Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch Secretary

nehoya141082 [at] gmail.com





Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch Letter to Chinese President Xi-Jinping



In Africa there is a thread that connects us together, we believe in an African adage" Muntu Muntu Movantu" a person is a person because of persons.



It was never the rabbit or tortoise, the lion or the ant, it is and was always all about the community, sharing and caring for one another and that is why although we are the mother of civilization, it was never used to colonise others, we always strive to be one people on smaller and large scale, that to us is communism and spectacular socialism, that ideology widens our arms to welcome citizens of the world in their various forms as brothers and sisters in macro economics as investors.





The Light Away Difference



Under Rio Tinto, as employees of Rossing Uranium Limited we were part of the greater Rio Tinto and enjoyed sound labour relations characterized by humanity, respect and mutual benefit for employer and employees, compliance with legislations, etc., we co existed, enjoyed industrial stability, peace and harmony.



We always strive and looked forward to a better tomorrow, a notion and an ideology that seemed alien to Chinese government employees assigned to Rossing Uranium Limited as Management under the Chinese watch.



Harassment and Job Security Mirth



Although continuity of employment was under threat as Rio Tinto sought to diversify, the announcement that Chinese Owned Company was the new majority shareholders terrified sending shock waves to employees. Negating employees to demand a pay out from Rio Tinto before CNNC takes over, however Rio Tinto assured employees that CNNC was carefully selected, it is a Chinese company with a high level of ethics and that we should be rest assured and they will be a good employer, a dream we had awaken from.



We can only conclude that if that was image, then it seems that during the selection the claws were retracte because immediately upon arrival we started receiving requests to renegotiate agreements that we have enjoyed over many years under Rio Tinto.



Perpetually demanded the changing of employment conditions to less favorable and the Revocation of the existing procedural (recognition) agreement, leave days, Sick leaves days, recruitment policy and the performance and conduct procedure (disciplinary code) etc,.



As Namibians the least we can get for exploitations of our natural resources is discent employment, no slavery, no victimization, no exploitation, no abuse, no intimidation, no unbearable conditions, etc.



During the diplomatic meetings, we were repeatedly reminded of the role the People Republic of China played during the fight of the war our liberation, independence, against lawless, discrimination, economic slavery, corruption, abuse of power, autocracy, dictatorship, colonization, etc.,



It seems the savior have become the killer, as it seems more of changing of hands, from a hyena to a tiger. There is no difference between that dark dispensation and these deplorable exploitative and draconian iron fist dehumanizing treatment that we were subjected too as Union leaders and for the management of Rossing Uranium Ltd to scoope to such low, cheap and uncalled for tactics just to get rid of us putting the workers through the very oppressing system that our forefathers fought through the struggles.



Your Chinese Nationals at Rossing Uranium Limited profess to be people of peace, it is not so in its real sense but its rather Marshall law, do as the master says and rulling by inflicting fear. That is exactly what Chinese Management Assigned to Rossing Uranium Ltd did to us without a single ethical, emotional or humantarian consideration. We are left to question the real advancement of this Chinese management, can it be that we are dealing with coded machines under instruction to destroy?



It further seems, when we rejected bribe advances from Mr Feng, we became meat. It is a shame that the next uprising in Namibia or greater Africa or the world is an uprising against Chinese colonialism.



The Chinese ambassador to Namibia committed that Rossing will operate for many years, we never knew it will come at the price of slavery.



Your citizens deployed as management orchestrated our dismissal at all cost, they started by threatening us, writing letters of instruction to the union head office to discipline us, threatening to remove our agreements and privileges and finally touching us and our family by fabricating charges on witch hunt tactics and doing everything in their power against all odds to dismiss us.



We the nine dismissed employees have an average of 102 people that directly depended on us month to month, we bought cars, houses, clothing and furniture on credit, some of our kids were attending private schools, being driven every day to school by ourselves or by taxis, today we are not able to provide for our families just because of exercising union rights as represented of employees as per the Labour Act 11 of 2007 and Procedural (Recognition) agreement 14 November 1988 and the Namibian Constitution.



Under Rio Tinto, Rossing was always an employer of choice, however under the Chinese majority ownership, it has become an employer of no choice and un

employment



Mr Xi Ping, communism that you and the good people of China stand for is about community, the people and their welfare. The action of your citizens not only threatens the stability, sovereignty and constitutionalism but also the already destatible name not only of your people but nation.



The hate and destate will continue to rise if you as the chief in command does not take a stand of humanity against the humanitarian crimes that your people have committed against us.



Unless it is your instruction to subdue, conquer, eliminate others and enslave others. If it is not, then we seek your solidarity stance, your intervention to restore our employment and equally pronounce a word to your people at Rossing Uranium Limited and the greater Namibia to refrain from mistreating Namibian employees.



Although we believe that you will act, time is against us as we do not know how long it will take for this letter to get to you, if ever and when will you act. Our families and us are in dare need of survival, we are sowing in the wind hoping seeding for a ground harvest.



Our names have been made dirty and tarnished, getting employment in Namibia is almost impossible, it is the same as expecting a Chicken to grow teeth, therefore re-employment looks like the only option that can happen if you intervene.



Mean while as we eagerly await your imminent intervention, We appeal to the international communities, Unions in Africa, America, Australia, Russia, United Kingdom, South and Noth America, in China and Asia and to all non governmental, etc, to help us to fight this morden colonialism and slavery.



Yours Comradely,



The 9 dismissed Rossing Branch Executive Committee members







致親愛的習主席，我們向所有的中國工人階級問好。





在非洲有一句格言能將我們的距離拉近，我們相信非洲格言"MuntuMuntuMovantu"，人之所以為人是因為人。 我們之間的關係並不是兔子與烏龜，獅子或螞蟻。 我們應該互助互信互愛，這就是為什麼雖然非洲是人類誕生的搖籃，我們卻從來不奴役其他人，不論是小到人民或是大到國家我們總是向著共產主義和壯觀的社會主義努力，這種意識形態使我們強大，並歡迎世界公民兄弟姐妹以各種形式作為宏觀經濟的作為投資者。







我們作為雇員，曾在力拓公司下享有良好的勞動關係，非常人性化、僱主和雇員相互尊重和互信互利、在遵守法律規定下，我們是共生的關係，享受公司的穩定、和平與和諧。 我們一直努力朝一個更美好的明天邁進，這樣的概念與意識形態，似乎新上任的中國官員似乎完全不了解。





儘管我們已知力拓集團歡迎各方注資，我們將有可能失去我們的工作，但真正宣布中國獨資公司成為新大股東的公告，依然給員工帶來衝擊。在CNNC接手之前，為了阻止員工們拿錢離職，力拓向員工保證，CNNC是經過精心挑選的，這是一家具有高度道德規範的中國公司，我們應該放心，他們將將會是我們夢寐以求的雇主。







我們只能說如果這是真的，中國公司隱藏的非常好。因為在他們接手後他們馬上露出馬腳，我們立刻被要求重新簽工作合約，更改我們已經享受多年的工作福利。



他們不斷的調降工作福利，並撤銷現有的工作合同、休假日、病假日、招聘政策和績效和紀律守則等。







作為納米比亞人，我們希望以我們的自然資源來交換一份體面的工作，沒有奴役，沒有受害，沒有剝削，沒有虐待，沒有恐嚇，沒有惡劣的工作條件等等。在外交會議上，中國政府不斷提醒我們他們曾幫助我們對抗、獨立、反對不法、歧視、經濟奴役、腐敗、濫用權力、獨裁、獨裁、殖民化等， 看來救世主已經成了殺手，看來我們只是從虎口轉到蛇口之下。我們所遭遇到的不法與剝削與之前並無不同，我們所遭到的打壓甚至猶有過之， 我們依然像我們的祖先一樣為生存而掙扎奮鬥。







你們在公司高層的中國官員自稱希望和平解決，他所做的更像是戒嚴，要我們言聽計從，並通過製造恐懼令行禁止。中國管理層對我們所做的，既不道德、不合情不合禮亦不合法。我們強烈懷疑中國政府給我們帶來的是進步還是毀滅？現在看來，當我們拒絕方先生的賄賂時，我們就成了盤中肉。遺憾的是，納米比亞、非洲或世界的下一次起義是反對中國殖民主義的起義。 當時中國駐納米比亞大使向我們承諾，羅辛鈾公司將運作多年不會驟然倒閉，我們卻不知道這意味著此公司接下來對我們的奴役。







公司的管理層，認為與我們溝通是浪費時間，並想直接開除不聽話的員工。 他們一開始從威脅我們，並寫譴責信給我們的公會，希望工會能管束我們，威脅要取消約定好的工作福利與條件，最後竟捏造不實的指控給我們的家人，並盡其所能解僱我們。







我們這9名被解僱的員工，每人平均支持著102人的生活，他們依賴我們的工作生活，我們貸款購買了汽車、房屋、衣服和傢俱，我們的孩子在私立學校上學，依賴我們接送或搭乘計程車。我們再也無法根據1988年11月14日的納米比亞憲法與2007年《勞動法》第11條協定行使雇員代表的工會權利而為家庭提供基本生活。







在力拓（Rio Tinto）的收購下，羅辛鈾一直是員工中排名第一的大公司，然而在中國多數股權之下的羅辛鈾已成為員工無奈的選擇或著是失業。







習近平同志，你和中國代表的共產主義，是社會保障、人民福祉及其福利。你們公民的行為不僅威脅到國家的穩定、主權和憲政，而且不僅只危害到他們自己的名聲，也危害著中華人民共和國的名聲。







如果您作為指中國主席不根據人道立場反對你們人民對我們犯下的種種不公，仇恨和厭惡將繼續增加。除非這一切的悲劇是源自於您的指示。如果不是，那麼我們尋求你的支援，你們的干預，以恢復我們的工作，並向羅斯鈾有限公司和納米比亞的人民呼籲，不要虐待納米比亞雇員。







雖然我們相信您會採取行動，但時間對我們不利，因為我們不知道這封信要多久才能送到，或著當您確實收到之後，您何時會採取行動。我們的家庭和我們急需生存，我們寄託希望於此封信，像是在孤島的瓶中信，並期待您的救援。在納米比亞我們的名字被弄髒了，被玷污了，幾乎不可能在本地找到工作，這和守株待兔沒有什麼不同，因此您的干預是我們能夠得到工作的唯一機會。







當我們急切地等待著您的介入時，我們同時呼籲國際社會、非洲、美國、澳大利亞、俄羅斯、聯合王國、南美洲和北美、中國和亞洲的聯盟以及所有非政府等，幫助我們打擊這種現代殖民主義和奴隸制。我們一直聲援中國工人階級。我們知道中國是一個人民的國家，是世界工人階級的珍貴標竿。







當資本主義解放資本家在公開市場上奴役和剝削工人階級時，我們知道俄羅斯和中國將是工人階級從資本主義壓迫、壓迫和剝削中解放出來的助力。 我們沒想到的是，非洲工人階級在脫離殘酷的資本主義剝削之後所換來的不是解放，我們現面臨著失去一切，那是我們與我們祖先一個多世紀以來苦苦奮鬥和犧牲所得來。 我們懇求你們進行干預，恢復我們的權利，並協助我們進一步鞏固我們的公會和法律權利。我 們懇求你， 聯絡羅辛鈾管理層。









你的同志，9人被免職的羅辛科執行委員會成員













Solidarity Movement for the Unfairly Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch



We reach out to you our brothers and sisters,fellow workers and comrades across all corners of the world to stand with us in solidarity against victimization, intimidation, abuse of powers and employers that don’t follow the labor laws and legislation of the country. The management of Rossing Uranium Ltd. Is one of those employers that did so on the 29th September 2020 when they decided to unlawfully and unprocedurally dismiss the entire branch executive committee of 9 employees in their individual capacities for allegations they claim we apparently acted as a unit and for being part of the branch executive committee making this an attack on the Union. We condemn this cowardly acts because not only have they violated the Namibian Constitution, the Labour Act 11 of 2007, the Procedural (Recognition) Agreement of 14th November 1988 but they have infringed on the very rights our forefathers gave us through the birth of independence and through various great strikes of workers. The birth of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) was at Rossing Uranium Ltd in the 1970’s and most of the Union leaders elected in office will attest to this, “from the very first day you become a Union Leader at Rossing Uranium Branch, its like the spirits of our forefathers come over you and guide you in everything you do with only one goal and that is to work for the people’’.



Since we took up office in 2017 we made it our aim to stand up for workers right; to stop any violations from the company; to built sound labour relations with the company; to educate and train our members on company policies,agreements and conditions of employment; to expose criminal activities and never compromise anything. The Rossing Uranium management wrote letters with intensions of renegotiating our conditions of employment to worse off conditions on a number of occasions but we reminded them that those condition did not come on a silver platter and that the Labour Act of Namibia says that an employer cannot change an existing condition to a worse off one and if there is a dispute on a condition of employment the condition that is better off prevails. This frustrated the management, who threatened to remove the Union office, branch chairperson’ full-time office and boardroom on site in an effort to disable and sabotage Union activities of the branch executive committee. They further started targeting Union leaders ( the regional chairperson, the general secretary and a former national president of the Union) with a price tag on their heads to start plotting against us. It was the general secretary and the regional chairperson of MUN that betrayed us through a letter they wrote to the company saying that the branch did not have authority to appoint a lawyer to act on the branch’ behalf of which the MUN Constitution says otherwise, the sad story is the company has the audacity to ask the national office whether the branch had permission or not, and a Union member of MUN is a juridical person and the Rossing Uranium Ltd is a juridical person and neither persons have authority over the other on how each runs their affairs.



This dismissal have affected not us but our family, extended family and the community we serve emotionally; physically and financially as we were dismissed for standing up for the workers rights and conditions, the employers are doing what they want because they have the financial muscles do what they want and if they get any resistance from anyone they deal with them any way they see fit. We have each worked an average of more than 10 years for Rossing Uranium Ltd and some of us our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, nieces and cousins have worked for Rossing and that inspired us to go work there.

It is really hurtful to loose your job like that and not knowing what the future holds for you, we are still young and still have many more years to work, the oldest of our comrade is 49 years and the youngest 32 years. We currently facing serious financial and emotional hardships as a result of this dismissals.







We call on every worker and every comrade to stand with us in solidarity and condemn any employer that is in violation of workers rights. We also appeal to comrades, brothers and sisters to assist us with any financial support during this time as we fight Rossing Uranium Ltd through the justice system for their unlawful acts.



The Union will always advocate for fairness, equal treatment and justice for all.



In solidarity the Dismissed BEC Rossing Branch.



For further information & for solidarity statements contact

Johannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch Chair



George Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch Secretary

nehoya141082 [at] gmail.com









An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!

Rehire The Mine Workers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch leadership NOW!

Statement of the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

The United Front Committee For A Labor Party (UFCLP) demands the rehiring of the fired 9 union leaders of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia MUN Rosssing branch. The union leaders have been fighting against a union busting assault by the China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) which bought the mine from Rio Tinto. The CNUC promised that they would abide by the union contract and also Namibian labor laws. Namibia produces 10% of the world’s uranium and CNUC now has control of all the uranium mines of Namibia.

Far from abiding by the national labor laws and union contract, CNUC bosses demanded that the workers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic make concessions on their heathcare benefits. They also improperly brought in Chinese workers and worked them from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM at night not only harming their health and safety but undermining the labor conditions of Namibian Rossing mine workers.

They also egaged in an illegal effort to bribe the union chairman Johannes Hamutenya promising him a promotion and a car for his sister and also providing her with education in China.

The Rossing branch union leadership refused to bend on concessions and went public with the efforts to bribe them and on July 2, 2020, the union leaders of the branch were terminated.

Whether union busting comes from corporations from the US, Britian, Australia or any other capitalist country or from China it is encumbent that the rights of workers be defended in every country of’

the world.

UFCLP demands the CNUC immediately rehire these workers with full back pay and that they end their organized effort to destroy the union and replace it with a company controlled union that represents the

Corporation.

China has claimed that it is developing “Socialism With Chinese Characteristics” but this union busting internationally has nothing to do with socialism. When the Chinese shipping company Cosco bought the Greek Port of Piraeus they attacked the Greek Port Workers Union and destroyed it at the port.

In British Columba at the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mine, Chinese corporations refused to hire Canadian miners who were represented by the Construction and Specialized Workers’ Union Local 1611 and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 because they claimed these workers did not have experience in underground mining. Instead they brought in Chinese workers to work the mine undermining the conditions and benefits of Canadian workers.

In South Africa at Chinese development projects instead of using skilled South African workers they have imported Chinese workers. The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa NUMSA has also charged that Chinese workers brought into South Africa on development projects have in many cases worse benefits and wages than South African workers. The BRICS according to NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim is not really benefiting the workers of South Africa.

While the UFCLP is against the US imperialist sanctions against China and the military encirclement of China by the US, we must stand always with workers around the world who face exploitation whether from US capitalists or Chinese government corporations like CNUC.

Send resolutions and donations in solidarity and join the international campaign to defend the Mine Workers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch leaders.

Rehire the Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch Union Leaders!

Stop CNUC Union Busting!

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!

UFCLP

https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

To Contact NMWU Rossing Branch

Johannes Hamutenya MWUN Rossing Branch Chair

jhamutenya(at)live.com

George Martin,MWUN Rossing Branch Secretary

nehoya141082(at)gmail.com



A Brief Struggle of the Union Movement in Namibia (South West Africa).



Swakopmund, Namibia, Africa.





jhamutenya(at)live.com,

nehoya141082(at)gmail.com



To: Workers and Union Movements World Wide



RE: A Brief Struggle of the Union Movement in Namibia (South West Africa).



The Namibian Working class has since the late 1800 been confronted with exploitation and general labour unrest. In the 1900 we had various strikes, notably the 1971 – 1972 general great strike. It was against all forms of abuses in all sectors of the industry. The strike brought the whole country to stand still. This showed the shared power of the working class, it set of the seismic power of the working class, demonstrating to the whole Africa how powerful the working class can be. It was the most historic demonstration of the power of the working class, it inspired the whole southern Africa to rise up and indeed the whole working class of southern Africa rose up in 1973.



The union movement got into focus, so much so that the struggle spilled back from South Africa into Namibia, that in 1978 the labour movement (union) was born in Rossing Uranium Mine. They tried to brutally suppress but they did not succeed, jailing the leaders under Administrative General (AG) proclamation 26. The repression continued but failed to supress the rising working movement, in 1984 the workers won the rights to organize the union movement and register trade unions. The culmination of those rights were contained in the 1992 Labour Act (Legislation), the pinnacle of labour rights in Namibia.



The problem is while as the Namibian working class succeeded in winning these significant union and labour rights as was enshrined in 1992 Labour Act and the 1990 Democratic Constitution of Namibia, the multinational corporation came down with vengeance to try nullifying the unions and labour rights in its entirety. The last bastion of Labour Rights Rossing Uranium Mine is now under massive attack by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rossing Uranium Limited, if Rossing Labour Rights falls then, it is the end of unions and labour working class rights in Namibia.



The ultimate vision is to defend and restore union rights with all the legal and all the other possible and impossible means at our disposal, as the anti-union actions will not only be the destruction of union rights but also the destruction of the rule of law and all the fundamental rights that Namibians fought for.



We have inalienable rights of freedom of association and the democratic rights of juristic persons, for foreign corporations and multinational corporations to override the rights of juristic persons in Namibia, individuals or corporate is the end of fundamental rights in this country (Namibia).



In this particular case, since Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) became majority shareholder of Rossing Uranium, when they bought out Rio Tinto round about July 2019, the Chinese management used every opportunity to suppress and threaten union rights, they are anti-union which translate in anti-workers’ rights. They came to outs and uproot the dully elected organ of the union which was established in terms of the Supreme Law of Namibia (Constitution), Labour Legislation (Labour Act), and MUN Constitution. By doing so they destroyed the corporation existence of the union as a juristic person. It must be understood that the agreement between Mine Workers Union of Namibia( Union) and Rossing Uranium Mine is between two independent juristic persons, who has the legal capacity competence to conclude an agreement between two equal legal entities. Contractual relation between entities in a democracy like Namibia is only enforceable between two equal entities in this case between the union and the mine.



For the mine to dismiss an organ of the union is a complete renunciation of the law of contract, what will be the full social economic and political implication of this? It will mean Namibia is not a sovereign state, there is no rule of law, and legal entities in Namibia are without any legal protection.



We as leaders of the workers movement (union) will defend this fundamental rights which Namibian workers have fought for more than a century, we therefore appeal to the union movements worldwide to assist us to resist the destruction of the union rights in this country and to stop the defeat that has been inflicted on the working class of Namibia, not only at China Nation Nuclear Corporation Rossing Uranium Limited Ltd, but Nationwide.



The Struggle Continues



The Nine Dismissed Union Leaders



Solidarity support statement sent to



Johannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch Chair

jhamutenya [at] live.com

George Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch Secretary

nehoya141082 [at] gmail.com



Namibian Rössing mine workers left exposed - National Miners Union Supports Rössing Union Branch



National Miners Union Supports Rössing Union Branch

https://informante.web.na/?p=293745

Posted by Daniel Terblanche



Date: Jul 15, 2020 in: Breaking News



Niël Terblanché



TACTICS by the Chinese owners and managers of Namibia’s oldest uranium mine to decapitate the Branch Executive Committee (BEC) of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) at Rössing from its regional and national structure has failed.



The dispute started when the proxies of the Chinese Government, China National Nuclear Corporation, unilaterally decided to do away with a decades-old right of union representatives to be afforded their own office space for administrative purposes is now growing into an inevitable confrontation which could lead to criminal charges being brought against individuals in the mine’s management structure.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant restrictive measures have reduced a festering dispute at the mine to a contest of letter writing skills.



Rössing Chinese owners managers Namibia uranium mine Branch Executive Committee BEC Mine Workers Union

LOOMING SHOWDOWN: The President of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia, Allan Kalumbu, is concerned about workers of Rössing Uranium Limited being treated as second-class citizens by the Chinese mine owners.

A letter of demand by the legal representatives of the BEC to restore the union’s entrenched rights led to the summary suspension of committee members and shop stewards which left workers on the mine without any representation and exposed to the whims of the Chinese managers.



To counter the move by the mine’s management, workers elected interim shop stewards to represent them if and when the need would arise.



The managers in a letter, however, notified the workers that the people in acting positions will not be recognised as legitimate union representatives.



The workers then countered by informing the management in a letter that they intend to withhold labour by staying on the buses that transports them until such time that they are allowed to hand over a petition in which they demand that the suspension of the BEC members must be lifted.



The mine informed the workers in a letter that “staying on the bus” would be tantamount to an illegal strike and in contradiction of a certain section in the Procedural Agreement that they have signed with their employers and that matter will be dealt with in terms of the company’s performance and conduct procedure.



The MUN’s Regional Chairperson, Abiud Kapere, said the situation at the mine has become untenable because the BEC members were suspended and that they were informed that it is subject to an investigation of some kind.



“We still have to be informed what the investigation is all about,” Kapere said.



He said that in the meantime the MUN’s regional leadership has engaged the mine’s management in a letter and requested that the handover of the petition be put on hold until an amicable point can be reached between the two parties.



“They have since sent us a letter that a moratorium was placed on further disciplinary action against the BEC members,” Kapere said.



The President of the MUN, Allan Kalumbu, said the current situation at the mine is of grave concern to the Union.



“The workers are left exposed and we are reduced to corresponding with letters to rectify the situation. It would be better if we all could sit around a table where the way forward can be hammered out and discussed,” he said.



Kalumbu said that with the State of Emergency in place the national body can hardly do anything and added that it would be a very sad day in Namibia’s labour history if the COVID-19 pandemic is used as a loophole by the management of China National Nuclear Corporation to dismiss workers.





For Solidarity Contributions Send To Their Bank Account "Union Affairs"



Press Statement By The Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Unioon Of Nambia (NUM) To All The Workers of Namibia & Our International Comrades

https://www.facebook.com/MUN-mineworkers-union-of-Namibia-1657250891189662/

The online platform, Further Africa, on 19 July 2019 reported that, “Chinese state-owned entities have effectively

taken control of uranium mining in Namibia, following the takeover of Rössing uranium mine by China National Uranium

Corporation Limited (CNUC).

Rio Tinto announced on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, that it has completed the sale of its 69 percent stake in Rössing Uranium

Limited, which owns the Rössing mine near Arandis in Erongo region.

The Rössing uranium mine situated in the Namib Desert is the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine.

The mine has been producing and exporting uranium oxide from Namibia to nuclear power utilities around the world

since its inception in 1976.

Chinese state-owned entities have effectively taken control of uranium mining in Namibia, following the takeover of

Rössing uranium mine by China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC).

Rio Tinto announced on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, that it has completed the sale of its 69 percent stake in Rössing Uranium

Limited, which owns the Rössing mine near Arandis in Erongo region.

The Rössing uranium mine situated in the Namib Desert is the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine.”

On 26 July 2019 the CNUC (China Nuclear Uranium Corporation) formally took over as a majority shareholder of the Rössing

Uranium Mine. With it, the Chinese mining management inherited the Collective Agreement of 1988 between the Mine Workers

Union of Namibia (MUN) and Rössing Uranium. The MUN like the CNUCwere juristic persons, equal before the law. They were both

tied to the terms of the collective agreement, which were legally enforceable.

In terms of the MUN’s legal status it had a duly elected union branch executive at the Rössing mine. The branch is legally

untouchable by the mine management.

This Rössing branch executive committed itself and worked to rebuild the union to its original vision and to restore the solidarity

amongst workers both nationally and internationally.

On 2 July 2020, the management suspended the executive from their individual employment positions on allegations against the

branch executive for leaking information to the media.

We the former branch executives were elected into office in October 2017 with the mandate from our members to restore

Rossing Uranium Branch to its former glory days re-establishing union and workers’ rights in full. We were faced with a number

of challenges at Rossing Uranium and the Rossing Management made it their ultimate goal to remove the recognition as the

sole bargaining agent and to nullify our Procedural (Recognition) Agreement by deliberately violating it. We made it our aim to

challenge any violations from management and in doing so the management started plotting a personal vendetta against the

leadership of the branch.

Subsequent to the suspension, they held disciplinary hearings ignoring our objection that the management had no right to

fabricate charges on problems it had with the executive. They dismissed all nine of us with an average of 10 years working

at Rossing Uranium mine and directly affecting our dependents and our extended families just because of a selfish agenda

with the aim of enslaving the Rossing workers and bringing back the abolished contract system that was fought by our

forefathers during the colonial and or apartheid system.

Since the majority shareholder changed, the existence of the Mine Workers Union was under threat because management has

opted to intimidate, victimise and scare any member of the MUN and remove most of the rights enjoyed through the freedom

of independence.

We state that the Rössing Mine management’s unlawful actions signal the end of union and workers’ rights in Namibia.

Ironically enough, it is here at Rössing that the union movement in Namibia started and through bloody struggles finally won

union rights since 1978. The glory of that achievement was expressed in the fact that the united working class of Namibia

formulated their rights in a constitution drafted by the Rössing workers and which established the basis of the workers’

rights and programme since then.

Nineteen-seventy-eight was the culmination of struggles of workers throughout the South African colonial period which

saw its pinnacle in the 1971/72 Great General Strike in which contract labour in all economic sectors brought the country

to a standstill. The historical significance of this struggle is that they pointed the workers to the end-goal. It showed

everyone the indispensibility and the power of our class.

This inspired the South African working class to rise up since 1973 until South Africa overthrew Apartheid in 1994.

This was our inheritance. The actions of the Rössing management are designed to destroy these accomplishments,

rights and the law expressing them.

It wishes to displace independent unionism with puppets in the service of management. This is with what they are

busy now.

Our executive warns the entire Namibian working class that their very rights and ability to fight against their

erosion are at stake.

We call on all the workers of Namibia, our brothers in NUM and NUMSA in South Africa, our brothers in the union

movement in Africa, Europe and elsewhere to join us in whichever way possible to fight to preserve the little which

remains of our union movement and in the fight to restore it to the level at which we once again can call it a movement.

We have taken this matter to the Labour Commissioner, which appointed a corrupt arbitrator who openly colludes with

the management. The Government holds 3% shares in Rössing, but has to enforce the law.

The Labour Commissioner breaks the law.

The case is a mockery in that the management dismissed the executive members due to a dispute it created against the

branch executive, but the Labour Commissioner’s office refuses to hear the matter as one, but as individual unfair dismissals.

The above shall give us all an idea of what and where the struggle of the Namibian working class is now.

Our executive branch undertakes to fight this matter to the end.

KINDLY EXPRESS IN WRITING YOUR SUPPORT FOR OUR STRUGGLE!



Namibia: CNNC Rössing Uranium mine must reinstate nine dismissed union members



http://www.industriall-union.org/namibian-union-wants-cnnc-rossing-uranium-mine-to-reinstate-nine-dismissed-union-members





21 January, 2021The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) is challenging the unfair dismissals of nine union leaders at Rössing Uranium mine and calling for their reinstatement. The union says besides the charges being spurious, due process was not followed and the disciplinary hearings that took place were a shamble.



The nine members of the former branch executive committee at the mine are accused of gross negligence, bringing the mine owner, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rössing Uranium, into disrepute, and for breaching confidentiality.



The charges came after the nine refused to accept CNNC’s proposals to amend the existing collective bargaining agreement. The union says the dismissed leaders also asked “uncomfortable questions” on the irregular appointment of some senior managers at the mine. The managers, who were recruited from China, had work permits for another company and not for Rössing.



MUN says when CNNC bought Rössing Uranium mine from Rio Tinto in July 2019, guarantees were made that working conditions would remain the same and that existing collective bargaining agreements would be respected.



However, a few months later, CNNC wanted changes in the agreement, including on leave, medical aid, wages, and retrenchment provisions. After facing resistance from the union and being notified of impending strike action, the company instead targeted the union leadership.



“These sound industrial relations, built over many years with Rio Tinto, are not only guaranteed as part of the asset sale to the current owners but are guaranteed in the constitution of Namibia. Unfortunately, the violations reflect a disturbing pattern of abuse by Chinese Investment in Africa which will not be allowed,”

says Glen Mpufane, IndustriALL mining director.



The matter is now before the labour commissioner for arbitration and conciliation.



Valter Sanches, IndustriALL general secretary, says:



“CNCC is intent on busting the union through intimidation and attempting to instil fear in workers to stop them from joining the union. This anti-union approach to labour relations is against the existing collective bargaining agreements and threatens the cordial relations that exist with the workers.

“We urge the employer to respect the existing collective agreements and to not temper with the rights of workers to demand better working conditions.”

Rössing Uranium is an open pit mine whose lifespan is expected to last until 2032.



Photo Credit: Conleth Brady / IAEA







Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class

https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners



Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?

https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR







Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR





MAY 29, 20191:18 AMUPDATED 2 YEARS AGO



By Nyasha Nyaungwa

3 MIN READ



WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia’s mines and energy minister said he has no objection to Rio Tinto’s sale of its uranium mine stake to China provided it respects the African nation’s laws.







A logo showing an entrance to the Rio Tinto owned Rossing Uranium Mine in the Namib Desert near Arandis, Namibia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Rio, which is seeking to divest less profitable assets, said last November that it was selling its 69% stake in the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine to China for up to $106.5 million and expected the deal to be completed in the first half of 2019.



Asked whether the sale would be cleared, Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo told Reuters: “We have no objection to the sale provided that the buyer abides by what’s expected of him by our laws.”



China already owns stakes in Namibian uranium production, which, along with diamonds, is the mainstay of the Namibian economy.



Addressing concerns among Namibians that China will bring in foreign nationals to replace local employees, China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC) Vice President Li Youliang told a public hearing last week that was not the case.



There was “no intention to replace local Namibian employees with foreign nationals solely as a result of this transaction,” he told the hearing in the coastal town of Swakopmund.“In fact, CNUC has a strong commitment to maintain the current level of local employees.”



Rio Tinto is selling its stake in Rossing Uranium mine to CNUC in a deal dependent on approval from the Namibian competition commission.



The Namibian government holds a 3% stake in Rossing and 51% of voting rights. The Iranian Foreign Investment Company also holds a legacy 15% stake that goes back to the original funding of the mine, which could have deterred some potential buyers.



The other shareholders are the Development Corporation of South Africa (10%) and individual shareholders (3%).



China is targeting nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels. It was the only obvious buyer of the shares in the Ros sing mine.



Rossing has been operating since 1976 and has produced more uranium than any other mine. It employs around 1,000 workers and can carry on producing until 2025.



The sale agreement comprises an initial cash payment of $6.5 million, payable at completion, and a contingent payment of up to $100 million following completion.



The contingent payment is linked to uranium spot prices and Roofing’s net income during the next seven years.



While China is a big source of uranium demand, the market has languished as Western countries turn away from the energy source and trade tensions between the United States and China are generally disrupting commodities trade.



States and China are generally disrupting commodities trade. Rehire Namibian Miners Workers Union Rossing Branch Union LeadersSolidarity Action-International Days Of ActionFriday Feb 12, 2021 4:00 PMSan Francisco Chinese Consulate1450 Laguna St/Geary St. San FranciscoGlobal Solidarity Committee To Rehire Namibian Mine Union Rossing LeadersLabormedia1(at)gmail.comSponsored byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyFreedom Socialist Party FSPHigher Education Action Team CCSF HEATUnited Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info Nine Executive members of the Namibian Miners Workers Union Rossing Branch were fired in September by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rossing Uranium Limited which wanted them to give healthcare concessions, give-backs and also allow the importation of Chinese workers that were undermining the conditions and benefits of Namibian woorkers.The arbitration hearing on this illegal discharge of the entire union leadership will be held on Feb 15 in Nambia. There will be solidarity actions at all Chinese embassies and consulates around the world. In the United States since it it a national holiday will have there will be actions at US Chinese consulates and the embassy on Friday February 12, 2021 and around the world on Feb 15th.Solidarity Movement for the Unfairly Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing BranchWe reach out to you our brothers and sisters,fellow workers and comrades across all corners of the world to stand with us in solidarity against victimization, intimidation, abuse of powers and employers that don’t follow the labor laws and legislation of the country.The management of Rossing Uranium Ltd. Is one of those employers that did so on the 29th September 2020 when they decided to unlawfully and unprocedurally dismiss the entire branch executive committee of 9 employees in their individual capacities for allegations they claim we apparently acted as a unit and for being part of the branch executive committee making this an attack on the Union.We condemn this cowardly acts because not only have they violated the Namibian Constitution, the Labour Act 11 of 2007, the Procedural (Recognition) Agreement of 14th November 1988 but they have infringed on the very rights our forefathers gave us through the birth of independence and through various great strikes of workers.The birth of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) was at Rossing Uranium Ltd in the 1970’s and most of the Union leaders elected in office will attest to this, “from the very first day you become a Union Leader at Rossing Uranium Branch, its like the spirits of our forefathers come over you and guide you in everything you do with only one goal and that is to work for the people’’.Since we took up office in 2017 we made it our aim to stand up for workers right; to stop any violations from the company; to built sound labour relations with the company; to educate and train our members on company policies,agreements and conditions of employment; to expose criminal activities and never compromise anything.The Rossing Uranium management wrote letters with intensions of renegotiating our conditions of employment to worse off conditions on a number of occasions but we reminded them that those condition did not come on a silver platter and that the Labour Act of Namibia says that an employer cannot change an existing condition to a worse off one and if there is a dispute on a condition of employment the condition that is better off prevails.This frustrated the management, who threatened to remove the Union office, branch chairperson’ full-time office and boardroom on site in an effort to disable and sabotage Union activities of the branch executive committee. They further started targeting Union leaders ( the regional chairperson, the general secretary and a former national president of the Union) with a price tag on their heads to start plotting against us.It was the general secretary and the regional chairperson of MUN that betrayed us through a letter they wrote to the company saying that the branch did not have authority to appoint a lawyer to act on the branch’ behalf of which the MUN Constitution says otherwise, the sad story is the company has the audacity to ask the national office whether the branch had permission or not, and a Union member of MUN is a juridical person and the Rossing Uranium Ltd is a juridical person and neither persons have authority over the other on how each runs their affairs.This dismissal have affected not us but our family, extended family and the community we serve emotionally; physically and financially as we were dismissed for standing up for the workers rights and conditions, the employers are doing what they want because they have the financial muscles do what they want and if they get any resistance from anyone they deal with them any way they see fit. We have each worked an average of more than 10 years for Rossing Uranium Ltd and some of us our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, nieces and cousins have worked for Rossing and that inspired us to go work there.It is really hurtful to loose your job like that and not knowing what the future holds for you, we are still young and still have many more years to work, the oldest of our comrade is 49 years and the youngest 32 years. We currently facing serious financial and emotional hardships as a result of this dismissals.We call on every worker and every comrade to stand with us in solidarity and condemn any employer that is in violation of workers rights. We also appeal to comrades, brothers and sisters to assist us with any financial support during this time as we fight Rossing Uranium Ltd through the justice system for their unlawful acts.The Union will always advocate for fairness, equal treatment and justice for all.In solidarity the Dismissed BEC Rossing Branch.For further information & for solidarity statements contactJohannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch ChairGeorge Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch SecretaryNamibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch Letter to Chinese President Xi-JinpingIn Africa there is a thread that connects us together, we believe in an African adage" Muntu Muntu Movantu" a person is a person because of persons.It was never the rabbit or tortoise, the lion or the ant, it is and was always all about the community, sharing and caring for one another and that is why although we are the mother of civilization, it was never used to colonise others, we always strive to be one people on smaller and large scale, that to us is communism and spectacular socialism, that ideology widens our arms to welcome citizens of the world in their various forms as brothers and sisters in macro economics as investors.The Light Away DifferenceUnder Rio Tinto, as employees of Rossing Uranium Limited we were part of the greater Rio Tinto and enjoyed sound labour relations characterized by humanity, respect and mutual benefit for employer and employees, compliance with legislations, etc., we co existed, enjoyed industrial stability, peace and harmony.We always strive and looked forward to a better tomorrow, a notion and an ideology that seemed alien to Chinese government employees assigned to Rossing Uranium Limited as Management under the Chinese watch.Harassment and Job Security MirthAlthough continuity of employment was under threat as Rio Tinto sought to diversify, the announcement that Chinese Owned Company was the new majority shareholders terrified sending shock waves to employees. Negating employees to demand a pay out from Rio Tinto before CNNC takes over, however Rio Tinto assured employees that CNNC was carefully selected, it is a Chinese company with a high level of ethics and that we should be rest assured and they will be a good employer, a dream we had awaken from.We can only conclude that if that was image, then it seems that during the selection the claws were retracte because immediately upon arrival we started receiving requests to renegotiate agreements that we have enjoyed over many years under Rio Tinto.Perpetually demanded the changing of employment conditions to less favorable and the Revocation of the existing procedural (recognition) agreement, leave days, Sick leaves days, recruitment policy and the performance and conduct procedure (disciplinary code) etc,.As Namibians the least we can get for exploitations of our natural resources is discent employment, no slavery, no victimization, no exploitation, no abuse, no intimidation, no unbearable conditions, etc.During the diplomatic meetings, we were repeatedly reminded of the role the People Republic of China played during the fight of the war our liberation, independence, against lawless, discrimination, economic slavery, corruption, abuse of power, autocracy, dictatorship, colonization, etc.,It seems the savior have become the killer, as it seems more of changing of hands, from a hyena to a tiger. There is no difference between that dark dispensation and these deplorable exploitative and draconian iron fist dehumanizing treatment that we were subjected too as Union leaders and for the management of Rossing Uranium Ltd to scoope to such low, cheap and uncalled for tactics just to get rid of us putting the workers through the very oppressing system that our forefathers fought through the struggles.Your Chinese Nationals at Rossing Uranium Limited profess to be people of peace, it is not so in its real sense but its rather Marshall law, do as the master says and rulling by inflicting fear. That is exactly what Chinese Management Assigned to Rossing Uranium Ltd did to us without a single ethical, emotional or humantarian consideration. We are left to question the real advancement of this Chinese management, can it be that we are dealing with coded machines under instruction to destroy?It further seems, when we rejected bribe advances from Mr Feng, we became meat. It is a shame that the next uprising in Namibia or greater Africa or the world is an uprising against Chinese colonialism.The Chinese ambassador to Namibia committed that Rossing will operate for many years, we never knew it will come at the price of slavery.Your citizens deployed as management orchestrated our dismissal at all cost, they started by threatening us, writing letters of instruction to the union head office to discipline us, threatening to remove our agreements and privileges and finally touching us and our family by fabricating charges on witch hunt tactics and doing everything in their power against all odds to dismiss us.We the nine dismissed employees have an average of 102 people that directly depended on us month to month, we bought cars, houses, clothing and furniture on credit, some of our kids were attending private schools, being driven every day to school by ourselves or by taxis, today we are not able to provide for our families just because of exercising union rights as represented of employees as per the Labour Act 11 of 2007 and Procedural (Recognition) agreement 14 November 1988 and the Namibian Constitution.Under Rio Tinto, Rossing was always an employer of choice, however under the Chinese majority ownership, it has become an employer of no choice and unemploymentMr Xi Ping, communism that you and the good people of China stand for is about community, the people and their welfare. The action of your citizens not only threatens the stability, sovereignty and constitutionalism but also the already destatible name not only of your people but nation.The hate and destate will continue to rise if you as the chief in command does not take a stand of humanity against the humanitarian crimes that your people have committed against us.Unless it is your instruction to subdue, conquer, eliminate others and enslave others. If it is not, then we seek your solidarity stance, your intervention to restore our employment and equally pronounce a word to your people at Rossing Uranium Limited and the greater Namibia to refrain from mistreating Namibian employees.Although we believe that you will act, time is against us as we do not know how long it will take for this letter to get to you, if ever and when will you act. Our families and us are in dare need of survival, we are sowing in the wind hoping seeding for a ground harvest.Our names have been made dirty and tarnished, getting employment in Namibia is almost impossible, it is the same as expecting a Chicken to grow teeth, therefore re-employment looks like the only option that can happen if you intervene.Mean while as we eagerly await your imminent intervention, We appeal to the international communities, Unions in Africa, America, Australia, Russia, United Kingdom, South and Noth America, in China and Asia and to all non governmental, etc, to help us to fight this morden colonialism and slavery.Yours Comradely,The 9 dismissed Rossing Branch Executive Committee members致親愛的習主席，我們向所有的中國工人階級問好。在非洲有一句格言能將我們的距離拉近，我們相信非洲格言"MuntuMuntuMovantu"，人之所以為人是因為人。 我們之間的關係並不是兔子與烏龜，獅子或螞蟻。 我們應該互助互信互愛，這就是為什麼雖然非洲是人類誕生的搖籃，我們卻從來不奴役其他人，不論是小到人民或是大到國家我們總是向著共產主義和壯觀的社會主義努力，這種意識形態使我們強大，並歡迎世界公民兄弟姐妹以各種形式作為宏觀經濟的作為投資者。我們作為雇員，曾在力拓公司下享有良好的勞動關係，非常人性化、僱主和雇員相互尊重和互信互利、在遵守法律規定下，我們是共生的關係，享受公司的穩定、和平與和諧。 我們一直努力朝一個更美好的明天邁進，這樣的概念與意識形態，似乎新上任的中國官員似乎完全不了解。儘管我們已知力拓集團歡迎各方注資，我們將有可能失去我們的工作，但真正宣布中國獨資公司成為新大股東的公告，依然給員工帶來衝擊。在CNNC接手之前，為了阻止員工們拿錢離職，力拓向員工保證，CNNC是經過精心挑選的，這是一家具有高度道德規範的中國公司，我們應該放心，他們將將會是我們夢寐以求的雇主。我們只能說如果這是真的，中國公司隱藏的非常好。因為在他們接手後他們馬上露出馬腳，我們立刻被要求重新簽工作合約，更改我們已經享受多年的工作福利。他們不斷的調降工作福利，並撤銷現有的工作合同、休假日、病假日、招聘政策和績效和紀律守則等。作為納米比亞人，我們希望以我們的自然資源來交換一份體面的工作，沒有奴役，沒有受害，沒有剝削，沒有虐待，沒有恐嚇，沒有惡劣的工作條件等等。在外交會議上，中國政府不斷提醒我們他們曾幫助我們對抗、獨立、反對不法、歧視、經濟奴役、腐敗、濫用權力、獨裁、獨裁、殖民化等， 看來救世主已經成了殺手，看來我們只是從虎口轉到蛇口之下。我們所遭遇到的不法與剝削與之前並無不同，我們所遭到的打壓甚至猶有過之， 我們依然像我們的祖先一樣為生存而掙扎奮鬥。你們在公司高層的中國官員自稱希望和平解決，他所做的更像是戒嚴，要我們言聽計從，並通過製造恐懼令行禁止。中國管理層對我們所做的，既不道德、不合情不合禮亦不合法。我們強烈懷疑中國政府給我們帶來的是進步還是毀滅？現在看來，當我們拒絕方先生的賄賂時，我們就成了盤中肉。遺憾的是，納米比亞、非洲或世界的下一次起義是反對中國殖民主義的起義。 當時中國駐納米比亞大使向我們承諾，羅辛鈾公司將運作多年不會驟然倒閉，我們卻不知道這意味著此公司接下來對我們的奴役。公司的管理層，認為與我們溝通是浪費時間，並想直接開除不聽話的員工。 他們一開始從威脅我們，並寫譴責信給我們的公會，希望工會能管束我們，威脅要取消約定好的工作福利與條件，最後竟捏造不實的指控給我們的家人，並盡其所能解僱我們。我們這9名被解僱的員工，每人平均支持著102人的生活，他們依賴我們的工作生活，我們貸款購買了汽車、房屋、衣服和傢俱，我們的孩子在私立學校上學，依賴我們接送或搭乘計程車。我們再也無法根據1988年11月14日的納米比亞憲法與2007年《勞動法》第11條協定行使雇員代表的工會權利而為家庭提供基本生活。在力拓（Rio Tinto）的收購下，羅辛鈾一直是員工中排名第一的大公司，然而在中國多數股權之下的羅辛鈾已成為員工無奈的選擇或著是失業。習近平同志，你和中國代表的共產主義，是社會保障、人民福祉及其福利。你們公民的行為不僅威脅到國家的穩定、主權和憲政，而且不僅只危害到他們自己的名聲，也危害著中華人民共和國的名聲。如果您作為指中國主席不根據人道立場反對你們人民對我們犯下的種種不公，仇恨和厭惡將繼續增加。除非這一切的悲劇是源自於您的指示。如果不是，那麼我們尋求你的支援，你們的干預，以恢復我們的工作，並向羅斯鈾有限公司和納米比亞的人民呼籲，不要虐待納米比亞雇員。雖然我們相信您會採取行動，但時間對我們不利，因為我們不知道這封信要多久才能送到，或著當您確實收到之後，您何時會採取行動。我們的家庭和我們急需生存，我們寄託希望於此封信，像是在孤島的瓶中信，並期待您的救援。在納米比亞我們的名字被弄髒了，被玷污了，幾乎不可能在本地找到工作，這和守株待兔沒有什麼不同，因此您的干預是我們能夠得到工作的唯一機會。當我們急切地等待著您的介入時，我們同時呼籲國際社會、非洲、美國、澳大利亞、俄羅斯、聯合王國、南美洲和北美、中國和亞洲的聯盟以及所有非政府等，幫助我們打擊這種現代殖民主義和奴隸制。我們一直聲援中國工人階級。我們知道中國是一個人民的國家，是世界工人階級的珍貴標竿。當資本主義解放資本家在公開市場上奴役和剝削工人階級時，我們知道俄羅斯和中國將是工人階級從資本主義壓迫、壓迫和剝削中解放出來的助力。 我們沒想到的是，非洲工人階級在脫離殘酷的資本主義剝削之後所換來的不是解放，我們現面臨著失去一切，那是我們與我們祖先一個多世紀以來苦苦奮鬥和犧牲所得來。 我們懇求你們進行干預，恢復我們的權利，並協助我們進一步鞏固我們的公會和法律權利。我 們懇求你， 聯絡羅辛鈾管理層。你的同志，9人被免職的羅辛科執行委員會成員Solidarity Movement for the Unfairly Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing BranchWe reach out to you our brothers and sisters,fellow workers and comrades across all corners of the world to stand with us in solidarity against victimization, intimidation, abuse of powers and employers that don’t follow the labor laws and legislation of the country. The management of Rossing Uranium Ltd. Is one of those employers that did so on the 29th September 2020 when they decided to unlawfully and unprocedurally dismiss the entire branch executive committee of 9 employees in their individual capacities for allegations they claim we apparently acted as a unit and for being part of the branch executive committee making this an attack on the Union. We condemn this cowardly acts because not only have they violated the Namibian Constitution, the Labour Act 11 of 2007, the Procedural (Recognition) Agreement of 14th November 1988 but they have infringed on the very rights our forefathers gave us through the birth of independence and through various great strikes of workers. The birth of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) was at Rossing Uranium Ltd in the 1970’s and most of the Union leaders elected in office will attest to this, “from the very first day you become a Union Leader at Rossing Uranium Branch, its like the spirits of our forefathers come over you and guide you in everything you do with only one goal and that is to work for the people’’.Since we took up office in 2017 we made it our aim to stand up for workers right; to stop any violations from the company; to built sound labour relations with the company; to educate and train our members on company policies,agreements and conditions of employment; to expose criminal activities and never compromise anything. The Rossing Uranium management wrote letters with intensions of renegotiating our conditions of employment to worse off conditions on a number of occasions but we reminded them that those condition did not come on a silver platter and that the Labour Act of Namibia says that an employer cannot change an existing condition to a worse off one and if there is a dispute on a condition of employment the condition that is better off prevails. This frustrated the management, who threatened to remove the Union office, branch chairperson’ full-time office and boardroom on site in an effort to disable and sabotage Union activities of the branch executive committee. They further started targeting Union leaders ( the regional chairperson, the general secretary and a former national president of the Union) with a price tag on their heads to start plotting against us. It was the general secretary and the regional chairperson of MUN that betrayed us through a letter they wrote to the company saying that the branch did not have authority to appoint a lawyer to act on the branch’ behalf of which the MUN Constitution says otherwise, the sad story is the company has the audacity to ask the national office whether the branch had permission or not, and a Union member of MUN is a juridical person and the Rossing Uranium Ltd is a juridical person and neither persons have authority over the other on how each runs their affairs.This dismissal have affected not us but our family, extended family and the community we serve emotionally; physically and financially as we were dismissed for standing up for the workers rights and conditions, the employers are doing what they want because they have the financial muscles do what they want and if they get any resistance from anyone they deal with them any way they see fit. We have each worked an average of more than 10 years for Rossing Uranium Ltd and some of us our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, nieces and cousins have worked for Rossing and that inspired us to go work there.It is really hurtful to loose your job like that and not knowing what the future holds for you, we are still young and still have many more years to work, the oldest of our comrade is 49 years and the youngest 32 years. We currently facing serious financial and emotional hardships as a result of this dismissals.We call on every worker and every comrade to stand with us in solidarity and condemn any employer that is in violation of workers rights. We also appeal to comrades, brothers and sisters to assist us with any financial support during this time as we fight Rossing Uranium Ltd through the justice system for their unlawful acts.The Union will always advocate for fairness, equal treatment and justice for all.In solidarity the Dismissed BEC Rossing Branch.For further information & for solidarity statements contactJohannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch Chair jhamutenya [at] live.com or 00264 81 41 000 17George Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch SecretaryAn Injury To One Is An Injury To All!Rehire The Mine Workers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch leadership NOW!Statement of the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPThe United Front Committee For A Labor Party (UFCLP) demands the rehiring of the fired 9 union leaders of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia MUN Rosssing branch. The union leaders have been fighting against a union busting assault by the China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) which bought the mine from Rio Tinto. The CNUC promised that they would abide by the union contract and also Namibian labor laws. Namibia produces 10% of the world’s uranium and CNUC now has control of all the uranium mines of Namibia.Far from abiding by the national labor laws and union contract, CNUC bosses demanded that the workers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic make concessions on their heathcare benefits. They also improperly brought in Chinese workers and worked them from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM at night not only harming their health and safety but undermining the labor conditions of Namibian Rossing mine workers.They also egaged in an illegal effort to bribe the union chairman Johannes Hamutenya promising him a promotion and a car for his sister and also providing her with education in China.The Rossing branch union leadership refused to bend on concessions and went public with the efforts to bribe them and on July 2, 2020, the union leaders of the branch were terminated.Whether union busting comes from corporations from the US, Britian, Australia or any other capitalist country or from China it is encumbent that the rights of workers be defended in every country of’the world.UFCLP demands the CNUC immediately rehire these workers with full back pay and that they end their organized effort to destroy the union and replace it with a company controlled union that represents theCorporation.China has claimed that it is developing “Socialism With Chinese Characteristics” but this union busting internationally has nothing to do with socialism. When the Chinese shipping company Cosco bought the Greek Port of Piraeus they attacked the Greek Port Workers Union and destroyed it at the port.In British Columba at the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mine, Chinese corporations refused to hire Canadian miners who were represented by the Construction and Specialized Workers’ Union Local 1611 and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 because they claimed these workers did not have experience in underground mining. Instead they brought in Chinese workers to work the mine undermining the conditions and benefits of Canadian workers.In South Africa at Chinese development projects instead of using skilled South African workers they have imported Chinese workers. The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa NUMSA has also charged that Chinese workers brought into South Africa on development projects have in many cases worse benefits and wages than South African workers. The BRICS according to NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim is not really benefiting the workers of South Africa.While the UFCLP is against the US imperialist sanctions against China and the military encirclement of China by the US, we must stand always with workers around the world who face exploitation whether from US capitalists or Chinese government corporations like CNUC.Send resolutions and donations in solidarity and join the international campaign to defend the Mine Workers Union Of Namibia Rossing Branch leaders.Rehire the Mine Workers Union Rossing Branch Union Leaders!Stop CNUC Union Busting!An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!UFCLPTo Contact NMWU Rossing BranchJohannes Hamutenya MWUN Rossing Branch Chairjhamutenya(at)live.comGeorge Martin,MWUN Rossing Branch Secretarynehoya141082(at)gmail.comA Brief Struggle of the Union Movement in Namibia (South West Africa).Swakopmund, Namibia, Africa.jhamutenya(at)live.com,nehoya141082(at)gmail.comTo: Workers and Union Movements World WideRE: A Brief Struggle of the Union Movement in Namibia (South West Africa).The Namibian Working class has since the late 1800 been confronted with exploitation and general labour unrest. In the 1900 we had various strikes, notably the 1971 – 1972 general great strike. It was against all forms of abuses in all sectors of the industry. The strike brought the whole country to stand still. This showed the shared power of the working class, it set of the seismic power of the working class, demonstrating to the whole Africa how powerful the working class can be. It was the most historic demonstration of the power of the working class, it inspired the whole southern Africa to rise up and indeed the whole working class of southern Africa rose up in 1973.The union movement got into focus, so much so that the struggle spilled back from South Africa into Namibia, that in 1978 the labour movement (union) was born in Rossing Uranium Mine. They tried to brutally suppress but they did not succeed, jailing the leaders under Administrative General (AG) proclamation 26. The repression continued but failed to supress the rising working movement, in 1984 the workers won the rights to organize the union movement and register trade unions. The culmination of those rights were contained in the 1992 Labour Act (Legislation), the pinnacle of labour rights in Namibia.The problem is while as the Namibian working class succeeded in winning these significant union and labour rights as was enshrined in 1992 Labour Act and the 1990 Democratic Constitution of Namibia, the multinational corporation came down with vengeance to try nullifying the unions and labour rights in its entirety. The last bastion of Labour Rights Rossing Uranium Mine is now under massive attack by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rossing Uranium Limited, if Rossing Labour Rights falls then, it is the end of unions and labour working class rights in Namibia.The ultimate vision is to defend and restore union rights with all the legal and all the other possible and impossible means at our disposal, as the anti-union actions will not only be the destruction of union rights but also the destruction of the rule of law and all the fundamental rights that Namibians fought for.We have inalienable rights of freedom of association and the democratic rights of juristic persons, for foreign corporations and multinational corporations to override the rights of juristic persons in Namibia, individuals or corporate is the end of fundamental rights in this country (Namibia).In this particular case, since Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) became majority shareholder of Rossing Uranium, when they bought out Rio Tinto round about July 2019, the Chinese management used every opportunity to suppress and threaten union rights, they are anti-union which translate in anti-workers’ rights. They came to outs and uproot the dully elected organ of the union which was established in terms of the Supreme Law of Namibia (Constitution), Labour Legislation (Labour Act), and MUN Constitution. By doing so they destroyed the corporation existence of the union as a juristic person. It must be understood that the agreement between Mine Workers Union of Namibia( Union) and Rossing Uranium Mine is between two independent juristic persons, who has the legal capacity competence to conclude an agreement between two equal legal entities. Contractual relation between entities in a democracy like Namibia is only enforceable between two equal entities in this case between the union and the mine.For the mine to dismiss an organ of the union is a complete renunciation of the law of contract, what will be the full social economic and political implication of this? It will mean Namibia is not a sovereign state, there is no rule of law, and legal entities in Namibia are without any legal protection.We as leaders of the workers movement (union) will defend this fundamental rights which Namibian workers have fought for more than a century, we therefore appeal to the union movements worldwide to assist us to resist the destruction of the union rights in this country and to stop the defeat that has been inflicted on the working class of Namibia, not only at China Nation Nuclear Corporation Rossing Uranium Limited Ltd, but Nationwide.The Struggle ContinuesThe Nine Dismissed Union LeadersSolidarity support statement sent toJohannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch ChairGeorge Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch SecretaryNamibian Rössing mine workers left exposed - National Miners Union Supports Rössing Union BranchNational Miners Union Supports Rössing Union BranchPosted by Daniel TerblancheDate: Jul 15, 2020 in: Breaking NewsNiël TerblanchéTACTICS by the Chinese owners and managers of Namibia’s oldest uranium mine to decapitate the Branch Executive Committee (BEC) of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) at Rössing from its regional and national structure has failed.The dispute started when the proxies of the Chinese Government, China National Nuclear Corporation, unilaterally decided to do away with a decades-old right of union representatives to be afforded their own office space for administrative purposes is now growing into an inevitable confrontation which could lead to criminal charges being brought against individuals in the mine’s management structure.However, the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant restrictive measures have reduced a festering dispute at the mine to a contest of letter writing skills.Rössing Chinese owners managers Namibia uranium mine Branch Executive Committee BEC Mine Workers UnionLOOMING SHOWDOWN: The President of the Mine Workers Union of Namibia, Allan Kalumbu, is concerned about workers of Rössing Uranium Limited being treated as second-class citizens by the Chinese mine owners.A letter of demand by the legal representatives of the BEC to restore the union’s entrenched rights led to the summary suspension of committee members and shop stewards which left workers on the mine without any representation and exposed to the whims of the Chinese managers.To counter the move by the mine’s management, workers elected interim shop stewards to represent them if and when the need would arise.The managers in a letter, however, notified the workers that the people in acting positions will not be recognised as legitimate union representatives.The workers then countered by informing the management in a letter that they intend to withhold labour by staying on the buses that transports them until such time that they are allowed to hand over a petition in which they demand that the suspension of the BEC members must be lifted.The mine informed the workers in a letter that “staying on the bus” would be tantamount to an illegal strike and in contradiction of a certain section in the Procedural Agreement that they have signed with their employers and that matter will be dealt with in terms of the company’s performance and conduct procedure.The MUN’s Regional Chairperson, Abiud Kapere, said the situation at the mine has become untenable because the BEC members were suspended and that they were informed that it is subject to an investigation of some kind.“We still have to be informed what the investigation is all about,” Kapere said.He said that in the meantime the MUN’s regional leadership has engaged the mine’s management in a letter and requested that the handover of the petition be put on hold until an amicable point can be reached between the two parties.“They have since sent us a letter that a moratorium was placed on further disciplinary action against the BEC members,” Kapere said.The President of the MUN, Allan Kalumbu, said the current situation at the mine is of grave concern to the Union.“The workers are left exposed and we are reduced to corresponding with letters to rectify the situation. It would be better if we all could sit around a table where the way forward can be hammered out and discussed,” he said.Kalumbu said that with the State of Emergency in place the national body can hardly do anything and added that it would be a very sad day in Namibia’s labour history if the COVID-19 pandemic is used as a loophole by the management of China National Nuclear Corporation to dismiss workers.For Solidarity Contributions Send To Their Bank Account "Union Affairs"Press Statement By The Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Unioon Of Nambia (NUM) To All The Workers of Namibia & Our International ComradesThe online platform, Further Africa, on 19 July 2019 reported that, “Chinese state-owned entities have effectivelytaken control of uranium mining in Namibia, following the takeover of Rössing uranium mine by China National UraniumCorporation Limited (CNUC).Rio Tinto announced on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, that it has completed the sale of its 69 percent stake in Rössing UraniumLimited, which owns the Rössing mine near Arandis in Erongo region.The Rössing uranium mine situated in the Namib Desert is the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine.The mine has been producing and exporting uranium oxide from Namibia to nuclear power utilities around the worldsince its inception in 1976.Chinese state-owned entities have effectively taken control of uranium mining in Namibia, following the takeover ofRössing uranium mine by China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC).Rio Tinto announced on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, that it has completed the sale of its 69 percent stake in Rössing UraniumLimited, which owns the Rössing mine near Arandis in Erongo region.The Rössing uranium mine situated in the Namib Desert is the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine.”On 26 July 2019 the CNUC (China Nuclear Uranium Corporation) formally took over as a majority shareholder of the RössingUranium Mine. With it, the Chinese mining management inherited the Collective Agreement of 1988 between the Mine WorkersUnion of Namibia (MUN) and Rössing Uranium. The MUN like the CNUCwere juristic persons, equal before the law. They were bothtied to the terms of the collective agreement, which were legally enforceable.In terms of the MUN’s legal status it had a duly elected union branch executive at the Rössing mine. The branch is legallyuntouchable by the mine management.This Rössing branch executive committed itself and worked to rebuild the union to its original vision and to restore the solidarityamongst workers both nationally and internationally.On 2 July 2020, the management suspended the executive from their individual employment positions on allegations against thebranch executive for leaking information to the media.We the former branch executives were elected into office in October 2017 with the mandate from our members to restoreRossing Uranium Branch to its former glory days re-establishing union and workers’ rights in full. We were faced with a numberof challenges at Rossing Uranium and the Rossing Management made it their ultimate goal to remove the recognition as thesole bargaining agent and to nullify our Procedural (Recognition) Agreement by deliberately violating it. We made it our aim tochallenge any violations from management and in doing so the management started plotting a personal vendetta against theleadership of the branch.Subsequent to the suspension, they held disciplinary hearings ignoring our objection that the management had no right tofabricate charges on problems it had with the executive. They dismissed all nine of us with an average of 10 years workingat Rossing Uranium mine and directly affecting our dependents and our extended families just because of a selfish agendawith the aim of enslaving the Rossing workers and bringing back the abolished contract system that was fought by ourforefathers during the colonial and or apartheid system.Since the majority shareholder changed, the existence of the Mine Workers Union was under threat because management hasopted to intimidate, victimise and scare any member of the MUN and remove most of the rights enjoyed through the freedomof independence.We state that the Rössing Mine management’s unlawful actions signal the end of union and workers’ rights in Namibia.Ironically enough, it is here at Rössing that the union movement in Namibia started and through bloody struggles finally wonunion rights since 1978. The glory of that achievement was expressed in the fact that the united working class of Namibiaformulated their rights in a constitution drafted by the Rössing workers and which established the basis of the workers’rights and programme since then.Nineteen-seventy-eight was the culmination of struggles of workers throughout the South African colonial period whichsaw its pinnacle in the 1971/72 Great General Strike in which contract labour in all economic sectors brought the countryto a standstill. The historical significance of this struggle is that they pointed the workers to the end-goal. It showedeveryone the indispensibility and the power of our class.This inspired the South African working class to rise up since 1973 until South Africa overthrew Apartheid in 1994.This was our inheritance. The actions of the Rössing management are designed to destroy these accomplishments,rights and the law expressing them.It wishes to displace independent unionism with puppets in the service of management. This is with what they arebusy now.Our executive warns the entire Namibian working class that their very rights and ability to fight against theirerosion are at stake.We call on all the workers of Namibia, our brothers in NUM and NUMSA in South Africa, our brothers in the unionmovement in Africa, Europe and elsewhere to join us in whichever way possible to fight to preserve the little whichremains of our union movement and in the fight to restore it to the level at which we once again can call it a movement.We have taken this matter to the Labour Commissioner, which appointed a corrupt arbitrator who openly colludes withthe management. The Government holds 3% shares in Rössing, but has to enforce the law.The Labour Commissioner breaks the law.The case is a mockery in that the management dismissed the executive members due to a dispute it created against thebranch executive, but the Labour Commissioner’s office refuses to hear the matter as one, but as individual unfair dismissals.The above shall give us all an idea of what and where the struggle of the Namibian working class is now.Our executive branch undertakes to fight this matter to the end.KINDLY EXPRESS IN WRITING YOUR SUPPORT FOR OUR STRUGGLE!Namibia: CNNC Rössing Uranium mine must reinstate nine dismissed union members21 January, 2021The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) is challenging the unfair dismissals of nine union leaders at Rössing Uranium mine and calling for their reinstatement. The union says besides the charges being spurious, due process was not followed and the disciplinary hearings that took place were a shamble.The nine members of the former branch executive committee at the mine are accused of gross negligence, bringing the mine owner, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rössing Uranium, into disrepute, and for breaching confidentiality.The charges came after the nine refused to accept CNNC’s proposals to amend the existing collective bargaining agreement. The union says the dismissed leaders also asked “uncomfortable questions” on the irregular appointment of some senior managers at the mine. The managers, who were recruited from China, had work permits for another company and not for Rössing.MUN says when CNNC bought Rössing Uranium mine from Rio Tinto in July 2019, guarantees were made that working conditions would remain the same and that existing collective bargaining agreements would be respected.However, a few months later, CNNC wanted changes in the agreement, including on leave, medical aid, wages, and retrenchment provisions. After facing resistance from the union and being notified of impending strike action, the company instead targeted the union leadership.“These sound industrial relations, built over many years with Rio Tinto, are not only guaranteed as part of the asset sale to the current owners but are guaranteed in the constitution of Namibia. Unfortunately, the violations reflect a disturbing pattern of abuse by Chinese Investment in Africa which will not be allowed,”says Glen Mpufane, IndustriALL mining director.The matter is now before the labour commissioner for arbitration and conciliation.Valter Sanches, IndustriALL general secretary, says:“CNCC is intent on busting the union through intimidation and attempting to instil fear in workers to stop them from joining the union. This anti-union approach to labour relations is against the existing collective bargaining agreements and threatens the cordial relations that exist with the workers.“We urge the employer to respect the existing collective agreements and to not temper with the rights of workers to demand better working conditions.”Rössing Uranium is an open pit mine whose lifespan is expected to last until 2032.Photo Credit: Conleth Brady / IAEANamibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working ClassNamibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/R össing-union-in-wage-deadlockChina and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision CourseNamibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promisesNamibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/R össing-union-members-face-dismissalSwapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsNamibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsMAY 29, 20191:18 AMUPDATED 2 YEARS AGOBy Nyasha Nyaungwa3 MIN READWINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia’s mines and energy minister said he has no objection to Rio Tinto’s sale of its uranium mine stake to China provided it respects the African nation’s laws.A logo showing an entrance to the Rio Tinto owned Rossing Uranium Mine in the Namib Desert near Arandis, Namibia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe SibekoRio, which is seeking to divest less profitable assets, said last November that it was selling its 69% stake in the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine to China for up to $106.5 million and expected the deal to be completed in the first half of 2019.Asked whether the sale would be cleared, Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo told Reuters: “We have no objection to the sale provided that the buyer abides by what’s expected of him by our laws.”China already owns stakes in Namibian uranium production, which, along with diamonds, is the mainstay of the Namibian economy.Addressing concerns among Namibians that China will bring in foreign nationals to replace local employees, China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC) Vice President Li Youliang told a public hearing last week that was not the case.There was “no intention to replace local Namibian employees with foreign nationals solely as a result of this transaction,” he told the hearing in the coastal town of Swakopmund.“In fact, CNUC has a strong commitment to maintain the current level of local employees.”Rio Tinto is selling its stake in Rossing Uranium mine to CNUC in a deal dependent on approval from the Namibian competition commission.The Namibian government holds a 3% stake in Rossing and 51% of voting rights. The Iranian Foreign Investment Company also holds a legacy 15% stake that goes back to the original funding of the mine, which could have deterred some potential buyers.The other shareholders are the Development Corporation of South Africa (10%) and individual shareholders (3%).China is targeting nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels. It was the only obvious buyer of the shares in the Ros sing mine.Rossing has been operating since 1976 and has produced more uranium than any other mine. It employs around 1,000 workers and can carry on producing until 2025.The sale agreement comprises an initial cash payment of $6.5 million, payable at completion, and a contingent payment of up to $100 million following completion.The contingent payment is linked to uranium spot prices and Roofing’s net income during the next seven years.While China is a big source of uranium demand, the market has languished as Western countries turn away from the energy source and trade tensions between the United States and China are generally disrupting commodities trade.States and China are generally disrupting commodities trade. Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 4:36 PM