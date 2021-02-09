The Art of Liberation: A Conversation with Favianna Rodriguez
Hosted by SFMOMA in partnership with City College of San Francisco
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 @ 6:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://sfmoma-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IUJ3ryHS0ewQ273s9yPmQ
Join the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and City College of San Francisco to hear from artist and social justice activist Favianna Rodriguez on advancing cultural change through visual activism. In this online talk, Rodriguez will broadly explore her practice, from finding her own artistic path to how her projects build public will towards radical social transformation.
About the Artist: Favianna Rodriguez
https://favianna.com/
Favianna Rodriguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural strategist, and social justice activist based in Oakland, California. Her art and praxis address migration, gender justice, climate change, racial equity, and sexual freedom, boldly reshaping the myths, stories, and cultural practices of the present, while healing from the wounds of the past. Her practice includes visual art, public art, writing, and meaningful collaborations with social movements that lead to resilient and transformative cultural strategies.
____________________________________________________________
Photo: Favianna Rodriguez (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favianna_Rodriguez)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 2/18/2021
|The Art of Liberation: A Conversation w/ Artist & Justice Activist Favianna Rodriguez
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 18
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|SFMOMA & City College of SF
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.sfmoma.org/event/the-art-of-li...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 4:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network