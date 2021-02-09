top
The Art of Liberation: A Conversation w/ Artist & Justice Activist Favianna Rodriguez
Date Thursday February 18
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSFMOMA & City College of SF
Location Details
Online event
The Art of Liberation: A Conversation with Favianna Rodriguez

Hosted by SFMOMA in partnership with City College of San Francisco

Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 @ 6:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://sfmoma-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IUJ3ryHS0ewQ273s9yPmQ

Join the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and City College of San Francisco to hear from artist and social justice activist Favianna Rodriguez on advancing cultural change through visual activism. In this online talk, Rodriguez will broadly explore her practice, from finding her own artistic path to how her projects build public will towards radical social transformation.

About the Artist: Favianna Rodriguez

https://favianna.com/

Favianna Rodriguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural strategist, and social justice activist based in Oakland, California. Her art and praxis address migration, gender justice, climate change, racial equity, and sexual freedom, boldly reshaping the myths, stories, and cultural practices of the present, while healing from the wounds of the past. Her practice includes visual art, public art, writing, and meaningful collaborations with social movements that lead to resilient and transformative cultural strategies.
____________________________________________________________

Photo: Favianna Rodriguez (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favianna_Rodriguez)
For more event information: https://www.sfmoma.org/event/the-art-of-li...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 4:09 PM
