



Hosted by SFMOMA in partnership with City College of San Francisco



Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 @ 6:00 PM PT



Join the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and City College of San Francisco to hear from artist and social justice activist Favianna Rodriguez on advancing cultural change through visual activism. In this online talk, Rodriguez will broadly explore her practice, from finding her own artistic path to how her projects build public will towards radical social transformation.



About the Artist: Favianna Rodriguez



Favianna Rodriguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural strategist, and social justice activist based in Oakland, California. Her art and praxis address migration, gender justice, climate change, racial equity, and sexual freedom, boldly reshaping the myths, stories, and cultural practices of the present, while healing from the wounds of the past. Her practice includes visual art, public art, writing, and meaningful collaborations with social movements that lead to resilient and transformative cultural strategies.

