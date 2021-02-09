

WHERE: 1900 Milvia St

WHEN: Tuesday, March 9th 6:00pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

The city of Berkeley is funding the next pandemic, animal cruelty, and global environmental catastrophe. This "progressive" city is spending taxpayer dollars on an unsustainable and cruel industry: animal agriculture. Despite our reports of concerning diseases and animal abuse at farms used by their supplier, the city is still ignoring the issue. That is why on February 9th we will come together for an action outside the Mayor's house where we will ask him loudly and boldly to stop spending city funds on animal products.

