



HOST: Nihonmachi Outreach Committee of San Jose



Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3 PM - 4: 30 PM PT



YouTube livestream here:



Website with more information here:

______________________________________________________________



THEME 2021: Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities



The 41st San Jose Day of Remembrance event commemorates the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order, signed on February 19, 1942, led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. Hundreds of people will gather together online not only to remember that great civil liberties tragedy but also to reflect on the rising tensions that are building within our communities today.



The theme for 2021's virtual program is Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities. Although many of our communities have been suffering from the effects of racism for generations, people outside of these communities are finally realizing that there are enormous disparities throughout our society due to race. Many people have taken action to try to confront these issues in the struggle for racial and social justice.



Since one of the driving forces behind the WWII Japanese American incarceration was attributed to racial prejudice, many Japanese Americans are compelled to join with other communities in their fight for social justice.



Related to this theme, NOC is honored to have featured speaker Reverend Jethroe Moore II, President of the San Jose NAACP. NOC sat down for an hour-long interview with Reverend Moore in January. In this segment -- which will not be a part of our Day of Remembrance program -- Reverend Moore talks about police accountability and the rise of hate groups.



Watch a clip of Rev. Moore here:

______________________________________________________________



2021 Day of Remembrance Film Trailers



This trailer for the 2021 San Jose Day of Remembrance spotlights student activism at San Francisco Bay Area colleges in the 1960's and 1970's. The Tommie Smith and John Carlos monument at San Jose State University serves as a backdrop. Decades before Colin Kaepernick, these two Olympic medalists from SJSU took a stand for civil rights.



WATCH HERE:

______________________________________________________________



San Jose's Issei Voices Monument



The stone serves as a “permanent tribute to the courage and perseverance of the Issei pioneers who settled in San Jose’s Japantown,” according to the Japantown Community Congress

of San Jose (Mercury News)



VIDEO: Issei Voices Monument: A Love Letter to the Many People Who Built San Jose Nihonmachi (San Jose Japantown)



Watch here:





MERCURY NEWS: Historic monument in San Jose’s Japantown defaced overnight



"Graffiti is visible on the Issei Pioneer Stone monument on Feb. 8, 2021, in San Jose’s Japantown"



Read here:

______________________________________________________________ San Jose Day of Remembrance of E.O. 9066 Japanese American Imprisonments WWIIHOST: Nihonmachi Outreach Committee of San JoseSunday, February 14, 2021 at 3 PM - 4: 30 PM PTYouTube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZSt_pUVBpE&feature=youtu.be Website with more information here: http://www.sjnoc.org/ ______________________________________________________________THEME 2021: Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our CommunitiesThe 41st San Jose Day of Remembrance event commemorates the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order, signed on February 19, 1942, led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. Hundreds of people will gather together online not only to remember that great civil liberties tragedy but also to reflect on the rising tensions that are building within our communities today.The theme for 2021's virtual program is Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities. Although many of our communities have been suffering from the effects of racism for generations, people outside of these communities are finally realizing that there are enormous disparities throughout our society due to race. Many people have taken action to try to confront these issues in the struggle for racial and social justice.Since one of the driving forces behind the WWII Japanese American incarceration was attributed to racial prejudice, many Japanese Americans are compelled to join with other communities in their fight for social justice.Related to this theme, NOC is honored to have featured speaker Reverend Jethroe Moore II, President of the San Jose NAACP. NOC sat down for an hour-long interview with Reverend Moore in January. In this segment -- which will not be a part of our Day of Remembrance program -- Reverend Moore talks about police accountability and the rise of hate groups.Watch a clip of Rev. Moore here: http://www.sjnoc.org/ ______________________________________________________________2021 Day of Remembrance Film TrailersThis trailer for the 2021 San Jose Day of Remembrance spotlights student activism at San Francisco Bay Area colleges in the 1960's and 1970's. The Tommie Smith and John Carlos monument at San Jose State University serves as a backdrop. Decades before Colin Kaepernick, these two Olympic medalists from SJSU took a stand for civil rights.WATCH HERE: http://www.sjnoc.org/ ______________________________________________________________San Jose's Issei Voices MonumentThe stone serves as a “permanent tribute to the courage and perseverance of the Issei pioneers who settled in San Jose’s Japantown,” according to the Japantown Community Congressof San Jose (Mercury News)VIDEO: Issei Voices Monument: A Love Letter to the Many People Who Built San Jose Nihonmachi (San Jose Japantown)Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbjD-ipAsKlZmh9J43CBkw MERCURY NEWS: Historic monument in San Jose’s Japantown defaced overnight"Graffiti is visible on the Issei Pioneer Stone monument on Feb. 8, 2021, in San Jose’s Japantown"Read here: https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/02/08/historic-monument-in-san-joses-japantown-gets-defaced/ ______________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 10:28 AM