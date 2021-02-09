top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/14/2021
San Jose Day of Remembrance of E.O. 9066 Japanese American Imprisonments WWII
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 14
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorNihonmachi Outreach Committee San Jose
Location Details
Livestream via YouTube
San Jose Day of Remembrance of E.O. 9066 Japanese American Imprisonments WWII

HOST: Nihonmachi Outreach Committee of San Jose

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3 PM - 4: 30 PM PT

YouTube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZSt_pUVBpE&feature=youtu.be

Website with more information here: http://www.sjnoc.org/
______________________________________________________________

THEME 2021: Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities

The 41st San Jose Day of Remembrance event commemorates the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order, signed on February 19, 1942, led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. Hundreds of people will gather together online not only to remember that great civil liberties tragedy but also to reflect on the rising tensions that are building within our communities today.

The theme for 2021's virtual program is Confronting Race in America: Unifying Our Communities. Although many of our communities have been suffering from the effects of racism for generations, people outside of these communities are finally realizing that there are enormous disparities throughout our society due to race. Many people have taken action to try to confront these issues in the struggle for racial and social justice.

Since one of the driving forces behind the WWII Japanese American incarceration was attributed to racial prejudice, many Japanese Americans are compelled to join with other communities in their fight for social justice.

Related to this theme, NOC is honored to have featured speaker Reverend Jethroe Moore II, President of the San Jose NAACP. NOC sat down for an hour-long interview with Reverend Moore in January. In this segment -- which will not be a part of our Day of Remembrance program -- Reverend Moore talks about police accountability and the rise of hate groups.

Watch a clip of Rev. Moore here: http://www.sjnoc.org/
______________________________________________________________

2021 Day of Remembrance Film Trailers

This trailer for the 2021 San Jose Day of Remembrance spotlights student activism at San Francisco Bay Area colleges in the 1960's and 1970's. The Tommie Smith and John Carlos monument at San Jose State University serves as a backdrop. Decades before Colin Kaepernick, these two Olympic medalists from SJSU took a stand for civil rights.

WATCH HERE: http://www.sjnoc.org/
______________________________________________________________

San Jose's Issei Voices Monument

The stone serves as a “permanent tribute to the courage and perseverance of the Issei pioneers who settled in San Jose’s Japantown,” according to the Japantown Community Congress
of San Jose (Mercury News)

VIDEO: Issei Voices Monument: A Love Letter to the Many People Who Built San Jose Nihonmachi (San Jose Japantown)

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbjD-ipAsKlZmh9J43CBkw


MERCURY NEWS: Historic monument in San Jose’s Japantown defaced overnight

"Graffiti is visible on the Issei Pioneer Stone monument on Feb. 8, 2021, in San Jose’s Japantown"

Read here: https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/02/08/historic-monument-in-san-joses-japantown-gets-defaced/
______________________________________________________________
screenshot_2021-02-09_2021_san_jose_day_of_remembrance.png
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 9th, 2021 10:28 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code