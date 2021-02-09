top
2021 Citizens’ Climate Lobby California Virtual Conference (Day 2)
Date Sunday February 28
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorCitizens’ Climate Lobby
EmailKathy Orlinsky: kathy[at]citizensclimate.org
Location Details
Online/virtual conference (FREE)
2021 Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) Virtual California Regional Conference

Saturday, February 27, 2021 & Sunday, February 28, 2021

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-citizens-climate-virtual-california-conference-registration-135248888065


THEME: The Power of Collective Climate Action

The first ever Citizens’ Climate Lobby state-wide California regional conference convenes with many voices and workshops as we set the agenda for real movement in tackling climate change.

New voices from farmers to entrepreneurs join with policy makers, students, and politicians to listen to you and to bring their messages of action and commitment in moving from a climate economy to a sustainable future.

Design your own program from an outstanding array of choices, with plenaries, panels and workshops representing a broad spectrum of perspectives on achieving the Carbon Fee and Dividend investment goals we all share.

Please RSVP for information on how to join the virtual conference. Zoom links will be emailed out on Friday before the conference.

For more information, contact Kathy Orlinsky (kathy [at] citizensclimate.org).


SCHEDULE

Tentative Schedule - subject to change

Saturday, February 27, 2021

1:00 - 1:15 p.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
1:15 - 1:45 p.m. Plenary speaker (TBD) or Legislative Update
1:50 - 2:20 p.m. Breakout sessions (choose one, each on a separate zoom line)
-Business Stepping Up on Climate
-Connecting With Youth Across the World
-Engaging With the Right, the Right Way
-Engaging With Environmental Justice
2:25 - 3:00 p.m. Breakout sessions (choose one, each on a separate zoom line)
- A Just Transition for Labor
-Evangelicals Supporting Action On Climate Protection
-School-Based Climate Action
-Environmental Justice + Climate Protection
3:05 - 3:40 p.m. Breakout sessions (choose one, each on a separate zoom line)
-California’s Green Economy
-Youth as Essential Communicators + Youth Action
-Update on California Climate Policy
-Indigenous Perspectives, Fire and Climate Change
3:45 - 4:20 p.m. Breakout sessions (choose one, each on a separate zoom line)
-Farmers Panel
-Bi-Partisan Youth Panel
-Climate Change In California: Protecting Our Unique BioDiversity
-Frontline impacts of fossil fuels
4:25 - 4:40 p.m. State of the State (Tasha Reddy, CA Regional Coordinator)
4:40 - 5:10 p.m. Closing Plenary: (TBD)


Sunday, February 28, 2021

1:00 - 2:30 p.m. Deep Dive Workshops (choose one , each on a separate zoom line)
-Climate Advocacy Training
-EnRoads Global Game
-Group Leaders and Liaisons Workshop
-Stand Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Workshop
2:40 - 3:10 p.m. Plenary (TBD)
3:20 - 4:20 p.m. Networking Breakouts (choose one, each on a separate zoom line)
-Harnessing Media Outreach
-Youth Networking
-Talking to Progressives
-Outreach Opportunities for 2021

By registering for this event, you are giving Citizens' Climate Lobby and Citizens' Climate Education permission to send you email including information about CCL/CCE and how you can volunteer and support our work. You can unsubscribe at any time by emailing unsubscribe [at] citizensclimatelobby.org.
