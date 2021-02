Please note that this list contains the addresses from the DBI database. We do not verify the buildings’ status.Originally, DBI provided a much shorter list than in past quarters. After we filed a Sunshine Request for the complete list, they sent a list similar to the ones they have been sending us since Fall 2015.The next update will be in early May 2021.If you want the complete DBI database, please contact us at sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net