



Help envision the components of a new Reconstruction through a multiracial anti-capitalist and feminist movement with militant Black working-class leadership. Get connected to campaigns against police brutality, homelessness, and rising fascism. Step into the battle for reproductive justice, and for jobs and training programs that focus on the Black community.



Featured Speaker:

Kristina Lee is a Black and Chinese activist from San Francisco, with Slash SFPD Stash – Guns & Cash and the Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women



Register in advance for this meeting

Hosted by:

National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party & Radical Women



For more information:

Freedom Socialist Party National Office

206-985-4621

fspUS [at] socialism.com

