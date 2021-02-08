top
The Unfinished Revolution: Black Reconstruction Today
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 21
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party
Location Details
Online: us02web.zoom.us
Today’s fight against entrenched racism cries out for a massive restructuring of society on the level of post-Civil War Reconstruction, where former slaves led in creation of historic gains, including public school and health systems, Black political representation, and increased democratic rights.

Help envision the components of a new Reconstruction through a multiracial anti-capitalist and feminist movement with militant Black working-class leadership. Get connected to campaigns against police brutality, homelessness, and rising fascism. Step into the battle for reproductive justice, and for jobs and training programs that focus on the Black community.

Featured Speaker:
Kristina Lee is a Black and Chinese activist from San Francisco, with Slash SFPD Stash – Guns & Cash and the Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women

Register in advance for this meeting
Hosted by:
National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party & Radical Women

For more information:
Freedom Socialist Party National Office
206-985-4621
fspUS [at] socialism.com
facebook.com/fspUS
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 8th, 2021 5:46 PM
