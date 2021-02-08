Biological Diversity: Its Value and How We Can Nurture It
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11 AM PT (2 PM ET)
RSVP for Zoom: https://ufl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkce2urTwjG9W5fUZ7ewLRZc3eki53hko2
Join the Center for Biological Diversity and partners for the second installment in “Why It Matters,” a series where we explore environmental issues and current events with a focus on how individuals can make a difference.
In this webinar we’ll meet Elise Bennett, a Staff Attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity in St. Petersburg, FL, and learn about the scope of the Center’s work, some of the past and current projects the Center is involved with, and get to know more about Elise’s concentration on protecting endangered species and wild places here in Florida.
No matter your passion, be it endangered species, sustainability and conservation, or the intricacies of urban and wildland interfaces, Elise will help us understand the many ways we can take meaningful action to help protect our wildlife and the environment.
This webinar will take place over Zoom. This program is made possible by generous funding from the Friends of Weedon Island.
Questions? Please email us at weedonisland [at] pinellascounty.org
ORGANIZATIONS:
Center for Biological Diversity
Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center
Pinellas County Extension
__________________________________________________________
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/
Our Mission: Saving Life on Earth
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
Local offices: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
__________________________________________________________
Biological Diversity: Its Value and How We Can Nurture It

Date
Tuesday February 16
Time
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type
Teach-In
Organizer/Author
Center for Biological Diversity and partners
Location Details
Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3208380192...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 8th, 2021 5:21 PM
