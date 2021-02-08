Juried by: Aay Preston-Myint, Headlands Center for the Arts



Exhibition Dates: March 10- 27, 2021



2nd Saturday Exhibition Reception:

March 13, 2021 - 6 -8 pm



Gallery Hours: Online and by appointment (as shelter-in place allows)



Join Root Division this March for MFA Revisited; a re-working of our classic biennial MFA Now exhibition. Through this exhibition we aim to provide space and bolster support for the work and growth of 18 artists who graduated from their MFA programs in 2020.



Throughout its history, MFA Now has sought to showcase work produced by Bay Area MFA candidates as a way to promote and archive current art-making practices and models. This year is different of course, and our seventh iteration of the show finds us adapting to changing times. With an international pandemic collapsing the final year of learning for many MFA students, thesis exhibitions sequestered online, the re-imagining of arts institutions, and increased unsteadiness within academic spaces — we are presenting MFA Revisited.



Juried by Aay Preston-Myint, the exhibition features a dynamic survey of interdisciplinary works, as well as the promotion of each artist applicant through a comprehensive Archive Catalogue Project. We hope you will join us in celebrating this class of 2020.



MFA Revisited 2021 Exhibiting Artists



Margot Becker

Luis Casas

Calum Craik

Jillian Crochet

Brenda Gonzalez

Santino Gonzalez

Nathan Kosta

Collin McEachran

Jeff Maylath

Shara Mays

Jessica Rattner

Alana Rios

Stuart Robertson

Maryam Safanasab

Anna Sidana

Christopher Williams*

Lena Wright

Jane Yu

* Root Division Studio Artist







For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 8th, 2021 3:40 PM