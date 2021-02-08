Educators and those interested in giving flesh to Black History Month are cordially invited to join a primary source-based discussion group for any or all of the next three Saturday mornings. These roundtable discussions will focus on points raised by recognized African-American intellectuals as they themselves present those points through the medium of YouTube. To be quite clear, these YouTube presentations are of a historic nature, but they will include both long-past as well as quite recent occurrences.
If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentation in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.
The fifth set of African-American intellectuals we will encounter includes Marcus Garvey and, separately, BLM originators Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi
Here are the links to the YouTube and transcripts we will reflect upon this Saturday:
Marcus Garvey
The Youtube, an audio recording:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJd7K_yVKog
& a word for word recreation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmui2C3kiLo
BLM, with Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbicAmaXYtM
(read through the comments to witness blow-back against “uppity black women”)
And a 2020 presentation by Patrisse Cullors: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYetI7yXNkk
Should you wish to participate, email me to that effect, and I will supply you with a ZOOM link effective for all four remaining roundtable discussion sessions. The Saturday morning discussion sessions will run 9-10 am.
A syllabus for the remaining sessions available upon request.
|Date
|Saturday February 13
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
ZOOM conference meeting link sent upon request
(the link protected here to thwart "bombers")
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 8th, 2021 1:40 PM
