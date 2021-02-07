From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters Have SF Rally
Dozens of graduates and supporters of Boğaziçi University rallied in SF and spoke out against the Erdogan's government appointment of a Rector who plagiarized others for his work and is a crony of Erdogan's AKP.
Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters Have SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
On 2/7/21 in San Francisco, a solidarity action with Boğaziçi University students and faculty was held to protest the decision of the Erdogan government to prevent the election by the university of a Rector. Instead the government appointed a Erdogan AKP member as Rector who according to speakers had massively plagiarized for his academic work.
Speakers talked about the growing repression, expulsion of professors and privatization of education and all public resources by the corrupt government.
Additional media:
SF Rally To Stop Erdogan's Genocide & Massacre Of Kurdish People In Rojava
https://youtu.be/boB4HwFs_GM
SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfYmsQnOELk
Protest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In Turkey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UDcD9xnZo
Stop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley Rallies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDdFYWw2CXo
SF Solidarity For Turkey Teachers Nuriye Gülmen & Semih Özakça On Hunger Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOV3fyQrEg
Turkey Erdogan's Tech Minister Gets Penguin Greeting In SF: Stop Attacking Internet Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iftjMp75IK0
San Francisco Labor Council Delegates Solidarity With Turkey Academics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8oXbTMNhmY
This Kurdish woman's death sparked a global outcry. Now we know how she died
https://www.smh.com.au/world/middle-east/this-kurdish-woman-s-death-sparked-a-global-outcry-now-we-know-how-she-died-20191017-p531qs.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR14OI1vghK-z5l6fxSOmrV0NggDQcstA1eMXYOF_WnF68gJKd8rg1i81cA#Echobox=1571308876
https://www.nhc.nl/defending-human-rights-in-turkey-bulent-sik/
Production of Labor Vide Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
