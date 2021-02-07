top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters Have SF Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
Dozens of graduates and supporters of Boğaziçi University rallied in SF and spoke out against the Erdogan's government appointment of a Rector who plagiarized others for his work and is a crony of Erdogan's AKP.
sm_img_5684.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters Have SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
On 2/7/21 in San Francisco, a solidarity action with Boğaziçi University students and faculty was held to protest the decision of the Erdogan government to prevent the election by the university of a Rector. Instead the government appointed a Erdogan AKP member as Rector who according to speakers had massively plagiarized for his academic work.
Speakers talked about the growing repression, expulsion of professors and privatization of education and all public resources by the corrupt government.
Additional media:
SF Rally To Stop Erdogan's Genocide & Massacre Of Kurdish People In Rojava
https://youtu.be/boB4HwFs_GM

SF Labor Meeting Defending Turkey Journalists, Educators and Kurdish People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfYmsQnOELk

Protest In SF Against Repression and Massacre of Kurdish People In Turkey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UDcD9xnZo

Stop The Attacks, Repression and Privatization Against The People Of Turkey: SF/Berkeley Rallies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDdFYWw2CXo

SF Solidarity For Turkey Teachers Nuriye Gülmen & Semih Özakça On Hunger Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOV3fyQrEg

Turkey Erdogan's Tech Minister Gets Penguin Greeting In SF: Stop Attacking Internet Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iftjMp75IK0

San Francisco Labor Council Delegates Solidarity With Turkey Academics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8oXbTMNhmY

This Kurdish woman's death sparked a global outcry. Now we know how she died
https://www.smh.com.au/world/middle-east/this-kurdish-woman-s-death-sparked-a-global-outcry-now-we-know-how-she-died-20191017-p531qs.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR14OI1vghK-z5l6fxSOmrV0NggDQcstA1eMXYOF_WnF68gJKd8rg1i81cA#Echobox=1571308876
https://www.nhc.nl/defending-human-rights-in-turkey-bulent-sik/
Production of Labor Vide Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Women Students At Boğaziçi University Protest Erdogan Appointment
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
bo__azi__i_university_women_protest.jpg
Large number of students including women students are protesting the appointment of a rector by the Erdogan government.
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Graduates of Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_img_5650.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Graduates and supporters of Boğaziçi University rallied near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Turkish Students Protest Appointment
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
bo__azi__i_university_student.jpeg
Boğaziçi University student protesting Erdogan appointment at Boğaziçi University.
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Graduates of Boğaziçi University At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_img_5671.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Graduates of Boğaziçi University rallied around the world to protest the democratic rights to elect a rector.
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Students On The Move
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_turkey-university-rector_protest.jpg
original image (1180x585)
Students are on the move in Turkey and they have support around the world.
https://youtu.be/BMdB_vIyZm4
§Corrected URL
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 8:34 PM
sm_img_5651.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates Have SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/7vaAXn_rSQ4
https://youtu.be/7vaAXn_rSQ4
