Dozens of graduates and supporters of Boğaziçi University rallied in SF and spoke out against the Erdogan's government appointment of a Rector who plagiarized others for his work and is a crony of Erdogan's AKP.

Erdogan Your Time Is Up! Turkey Boğaziçi University Graduates & Supporters Have SF Solidarity RallyOn 2/7/21 in San Francisco, a solidarity action with Boğaziçi University students and faculty was held to protest the decision of the Erdogan government to prevent the election by the university of a Rector. Instead the government appointed a Erdogan AKP member as Rector who according to speakers had massively plagiarized for his academic work.Speakers talked about the growing repression, expulsion of professors and privatization of education and all public resources by the corrupt government.