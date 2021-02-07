Join Stop the Money Pipeline's launch event for our rapid response campaign to #DefundLine3. The banks that are funding Line 3 are funding climate destruction -
we're taking action to stop them.
Find out how you can get involved, from supporting the frontlines to pressuring the financial institutions into dropping Line 3. Check your email for confirmation once you complete your registration.
Feb 16, 2021 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DdbSiV2ZS-Gk0WsbziQTcA
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
|Stop the Money Pipeline! #DefundLine3 Campaign Launch Rally Against Climate Destruction
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday February 16
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Stop the Money Pipline
|Location Details
|Online/virtual protest
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:02 PM
