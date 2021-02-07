top
On The Frontline: Unity in America Requires Racial Justice Accountability Mass Call
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 10
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorThe Frontline coalition
Location Details
Online event
On The Frontline: Unity in America Requires Racial Justice Accountability Mass Call

Organizations: The Frontline coalition w/ Movement for Black Lives, United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, and partners

Wednesday, Feb. 10th @ 5 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916/

Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available.


Politicians are calling for unity, but we demand accountability. We want unity, too -- unity against white supremacy. Join us next Wednesday at 8 PM ET for “On the Frontline: Unity Requires Accountability” as we analyze the Senate impeachment trial and discuss our work to hold Trump and his allies accountable for the violence and turmoil we witnessed in January.

We will look to the past to understand the present, with a presentation about the Wilmington Coup of 1898 from special guest Christopher Everett, Director and Producer of Wilmington On Fire. We will also look to the future - a future of racial justice - with a panel discussion of movement leaders.

Before we can come together as a nation, we must right the wrongs we have witnessed and experienced, over and over. Our communities helped secure crucial political victories and now we must demand that our elected officials hold their colleagues accountable. We must not let calls for unity replace the urgent need for accountability.

We demand accountability, and unity against white supremacy. Join us to be part of the movement!
______________________________________________________________

En español:

Organizaciones: The Frontline coalition de Movement for Black Lives,
United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, y organizaciones asociadas

Registrarse: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916/

Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.

Lxs políticxs piden unidad, pero nosotrxs exigimos que cumplan con sus responsabilidades. Nosotrxs también queremos unidad, unidad en contra de la supremacía blanca. Únete el próximo miércoles a las 8 PM, hora del este, para “En el frente de batalla: Unidad requiere responsabilidad” mientras analizamos el juicio de impeachment en el Senado y discutimos sobre nuestro trabajo en hacer que Trump y sus aliadxs se hagan responsables por la violencia y el caos que presenciamos en enero.

Vamos a mirar hacia el pasado para entender el presente, con una presentación sobre el Golpe de Wilmington de 1898, de nuestro invitado especial Christopher Everett, director y productor de Wilmington on Fire. También miraremos hacia el futuro, un futuro de justicia racial, con un panel de discusión de líderes del movimiento.
_______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: The Frontline coalition

https://thefrontline.org/about/

Our country is in crisis. Hundreds of thousands are dead from COVID-19, and millions more have lost their jobs or face homelessness and hunger. The police and white nationalist vigilantes are murdering and brutalizing people in the streets. Our planet is burning, melting, and flooding.

Instead of trying to address these crises, those in power are making them even worse, while undermining our democracy so they can stay in charge and enrich themselves.

Each generation is faced with formidable challenges that define them. We know that in order to build a bright future for everyone, we must stand together to say enough.

The Frontline is a powerful coming together of people across differences to meet this generational challenge. We’re going to defeat white nationalism, protect our democracy, and demand that those in power advance a people’s agenda.
