Three-Part Protest in Mountain View
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
In a California statewide day of action, health care professionals and activists rallied to enact a single-payer health care plan for the state--California Guaranteed Health Care for All, known as CalCare.
sm_calcaretsberniebob1.jpg
original image (3000x2268)
[Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer]

On February 6, Mountain View was one of 23 locations throughout California that held caravan protests with banners, signs, and flags promoting a single payer health care plan for the state. In the heart of Silicon Valley, about 70 people gathered near the intersection of Showers and Latham, where they decorated cars then headed out on a mission to let Peninsula/South Bay neighbors and politicians know--this issue is critical.

The caravan circled the immediate area and headed south spreading the word, stopping at the offices of Assemblymembers Marc Berman and Evan Low. While parked, protesters called the politicians offices to ask their support for CalCare, reminding them of the dire need for universal health care especially during the Covid-19 health care crisis. Currently, at least 2.7 million Californians lack health insurance.

California Nurses Association said there is bi-partisan support for CalCare, but that private insurance companies stand in the way. Speaking to the press, retired Registered Nurse Greg Miller stated, “Private insurance companies erect barriers so people don’t get the care they need when they need it, and they have to pay extra. It just doesn’t make sense... it's a broken system.”

In addition to a caravan, health care advocates held a Honk ’N’ Wave action at the busy intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St., a major Mountain View intersection. Four Raging Grannies came out of shelter-in-place mode to hold signs, wave to honking drivers, and encourage Dance of Peace performer Sharat Lin. A banner drop near John D. Morgan Park in the South Bay city of Campbell formed part three of the multi-faceted day of action.

Members of the following groups share the belief that the best way to correct the current failing system is to dismantle the private insurance companies, replacing them with a publicly run health care system. They joined in hosting and supporting the Day of Action: The Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, and Students for a National Health Program amongst others.
https://www.facebook.com/SCCSinglePayer
§For the nation...California will show the way with CalCare
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretstopcar.jpg
original image (3166x2100)
§Honk 'N' Wave
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcarets3grns.jpg
original image (3000x2461)
§Banner Drop
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsbannerdrop2.jpg
original image (3151x2100)
§Ready to Roll Out
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretssomanycars.jpg
original image (3151x2100)
§Scrubs
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsscrubs-2.jpg
original image (3000x2401)
§multilingual sign
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsmultilingual.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Bernie's Mitten Meme
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsmittens.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
§Honk 'N' Wave
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretslonggrns.jpg
original image (3150x2108)
§Dance of Peace Butterfly at the Honk 'N' Wave
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsdanceofpeace.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
§US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo Does NOT Support Single Payer
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretslightson.jpg
original image (3150x2110)
The Coalition has called upon her many times with protests at and near her office to get her to change her position
§Call to Action with "Bernie Bob"
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcareberniebobtop.jpg
original image (3150x2116)
§Message for Marc Berman
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsberman.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Crossing the Intersection at Honk 'N' Wave
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretschristine.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
§Over San Thomas Freeway
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsbannerdrop.jpg
original image (3151x2100)
§Calcare!
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretscurve2.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Blue duct tape
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcarets3cars.jpg
original image (3150x2103)
§Thanking these people
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretsthankulast.jpg
original image (3150x2105)
§Hopefully, these markers aren't waterproof!
by CalCare Means Single Payer Healthcare for CA
Sunday Feb 7th, 2021 3:15 AM
sm_calcaretscarpainting.jpg
original image (3159x2100)
Demonstrators showed lots of creativity.
