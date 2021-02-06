Support Indigenous Resistance!
Act in Solidarity with the Indigenous peoples day 5!
Act on your own!
Act with your pod!
Sign the petition!
Write an open letter!
Donate!
Drop the charges!
Drop a banner!
Drop a colonial statue!
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
|Support Indigenous Resistance!
|Date
|Sunday February 07
|Time
|2:00 AM - 2:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|L. Mankiller
|decolonizersdefense [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|510-555-5555
|Location Details
|Take action where you are!
|
For more event information: https://linktr.ee/Decolonizers_Defense
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 11:37 PM
