Fifity Thousand Sign Petition in Support of Indigenous Demonstrators

Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 11:11 PM by L. Mankiller

Tens of thousands of supporters have signed petition for Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli to drop the charges against a group of Indigenous Peoples Day demonstrators.





On Indigenous Peoples Day 2020, a monument to Junipero Serra, a violent mission system leader known for imprisoning and enslaving Indigenous people, was removed from a downtown streetside in front of Mission San Rafael. Five Indigenous women and two spirit people were arrested and cited. Within the month religious extremists led public exorcisms against the racial justice activists and, with a cruel irony, are now pushing for hate crime charges against the Indigenous descendants, two of whom were baptized in the church as children.



This extremist response has contributed to hostility against Indigenous people in the area including threats towards activists and harassment and targeting of local Indigenous cultural centers with mail labeled “smallpox.”



With the next court date approaching soon, an open call for support of Indigenous Resistance was issued by the defense team including support of the drop the charges petition, legal fund, and efforts to drop the charges against the Indigenous Peoples Day 5.





