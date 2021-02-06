top
Movie Night: The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
Date Sunday February 28
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDXE
Location Details
online event
Join us on Sunday, February 28th at 6pm to watch the documentary The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81206183919
After we watch the film people may stick around to discuss the film together!
The Black Power Mixtape is compilation feature documentary film that displays the story of the African-American community 1967-1975, the people, the society and the style that fueled a change. Told with sparkling, beautiful and deep footage, lost in the archives in Sweden for 30 years.
Watch the trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFWHNpfjByQ
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4291916716...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 1:42 PM
