



Monday, February 8, 2021



Register here:



Watch the Digital Rally here:



One Fair Wage, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, together with service industry workers, employers and other allies are having a National Day of Action & Moral Monday event. Participating cities include:



MAIN EVENT: Washington, DC



San Francisco, CA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

New York, NY

Phoenix, AZ



…. as well as a Digital Event and other ways to participate remotely! All in-person events will include a safely distanced, outdoor rally following all Covid-19 protocols.

14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

