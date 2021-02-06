top
$15 Fair Wage Now! San Francisco Rally & Digital Rally w/ Poor People's Campaign & OFW
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 08
Time 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCA Poor People's Campaign & One Fair Wage
Location Details
RSVP for San Francisco location & time email; or choose "Digital Event" for livestream info email

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
Join the Poor People's Campaign and One Fair Wage on Monday, February 8 for safely-distanced Fair Wage Rallies in Washington D.C. and other U.S. cities, as well as a Digital Rally livestream, to support the Raise the Wage Act for a $15 minimum wage, a full, fair minimum wage for all!

Monday, February 8, 2021

Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/hecmwNt6QE2iEhYUJGXN5Q2

Watch the Digital Rally here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/

One Fair Wage, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, together with service industry workers, employers and other allies are having a National Day of Action & Moral Monday event. Participating cities include:

MAIN EVENT: Washington, DC

San Francisco, CA
Chicago, IL
Denver, CO
New York, NY
Phoenix, AZ

…. as well as a Digital Event and other ways to participate remotely! All in-person events will include a safely distanced, outdoor rally following all Covid-19 protocols.
______________________________________________________________

14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington

On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.

The 14 policy priorities include:

--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor
--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions
--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately
--Update the poverty measure
--Guarantee quality housing for all
--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities
--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights
--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation
--Comprehensive and just immigration reform
--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples
--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits
--Use the power of executive orders
--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security
--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda
___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 10:21 AM
§
by CA Poor People's Campaign & One Fair Wage
Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 10:21 AM
sm_ppc_ca.jpg
original image (800x800)
