Join us at the Saturday Morning Meeting hang out online, hear important news updates from the movement and DxE, and hear stories from the "geographic circles". Geographic circles (or GeoCircles) are small locally-based groups of activists. We recently launched GeoCircles and are excited to hear what some of the circles have been up to!
Zoom link: http://www.dxe.io/meetupzoom
Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
|Date
|Saturday February 27
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|online event
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1562640861...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 8:18 AM
