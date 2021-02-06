



Michelle has been the lead organizer of DxE Mexico City for some time now and she will be presenting on how we can better support activists outside of our area and around the world!



Zoom link:



Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.



Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠



Learn more about our values here: http://www.dxe.io/values For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1736725678...

