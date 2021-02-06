

Since 2019, DxE’s campaign to #LetDairyDie has called for an end of federal subsidies that support an industry that exploits workers and consumers, accelerates the climate crisis and causes unfathomable violence against animals. While this message has reached millions through mainstream news and media, the effort faces a new obstacle in the appointment of a dairy lobbyist to the head of the US department of agriculture.

Please join us for a creative action that calls on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to shift federal subsidies away from animal cruelty and dietary racism and toward helping our farmers and food system transition into a just one.

—

WHERE: Crescent Lawn, Berkeley CA

WHEN: Sunday, February 21st 1:00pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

