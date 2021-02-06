Right now the most vulnerable individuals are being exploited on a massive scale and it will only get worse if we don’t take action now. But can we as average citizens really make a difference to help them? The answer is YES. In Direct Action Everywhere’s workshop, you will learn the history of social movements, the groundbreaking new research that shows the power of ordinary people, and the bold plan to nonviolently abolish the most harmful industry on earth that kills billions of animals every year.
- - -
This interactive workshop was created by DxE co-founder and former Northwestern law professor Wayne Hsiung. After this workshop, you will have the tools to begin taking high impact action with thousands around the world to create historic change by saving billions of lives.
If you're interested in joining our community for change by becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign-up to be a chapter member at http://www.dxe.io/apply.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://www.dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|How to Change the World in One Generation - DxE Intro Workshop
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|
Join this Zoom link Saturday at 1pm PST: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84012361059
Meeting ID: 840 1236 1059
Please sign up to our email list before you attend this event: http://www.dxe.io/signup
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4813556595...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 8:01 AM
