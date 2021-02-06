top
Date Sunday February 14
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDXE
Join us on Sunday, February 14th at 6pm to watch Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer together on Zoom!
Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84443394573
After we watch the film people may stick around to discuss the film together!
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer is about three young women who face seven years in a Russian prison for a satirical performance in a Moscow cathedral. But who is really on trial in a case that has gripped the nation and the world beyond, three young artists or the society they live in?
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8K8WRRzbQs
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1156006551...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 7:52 AM
