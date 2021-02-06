Join us on Sunday, February 14th at 6pm to watch Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer together on Zoom!
Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84443394573
After we watch the film people may stick around to discuss the film together!
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer is about three young women who face seven years in a Russian prison for a satirical performance in a Moscow cathedral. But who is really on trial in a case that has gripped the nation and the world beyond, three young artists or the society they live in?
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8K8WRRzbQs
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Police State & Prisons | WomynView events for the week of 2/14/2021
|Movie Night: Pussy Riot A Punk Prayer
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 14
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1156006551...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 6th, 2021 7:52 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network