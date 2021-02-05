In this one-hour virtual town hall, we'll discuss what a Biden-Harris administration actually means for issues from immigrants' rights to the impeachment – and introduce our racial justice agenda, which aims to concretely address the system of inequality against Black people that's been woven into the fabric of America since inception.
It will be a crucial conversation that you won't want to miss, so please don't forget
to mark your calendar!
Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 1 PM Pacific (4 PM Eastern)
YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7M42vQrNmZ0tnmmenLWwBA
FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/aclu/
ACCESSIBILITY: We'll have an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and
closed captioning will be available. If you would like to request other reasonable accommodations for this event, please email us at TownHall [at] aclu.org as soon as possible.
|Date
|Thursday February 11
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|ACLU
|Location Details
|Online town hall via livestream
|
