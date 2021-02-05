Other





closed captioning will be available. If you would like to request other reasonable accommodations for this event, please email us at In this one-hour virtual town hall, we'll discuss what a Biden-Harris administration actually means for issues from immigrants' rights to the impeachment – and introduce our racial justice agenda, which aims to concretely address the system of inequality against Black people that's been woven into the fabric of America since inception.It will be a crucial conversation that you won't want to miss, so please don't forgetto mark your calendar!Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 1 PM Pacific (4 PM Eastern)YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7M42vQrNmZ0tnmmenLWwBA FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/aclu/ ACCESSIBILITY: We'll have an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter andclosed captioning will be available. If you would like to request other reasonable accommodations for this event, please email us at TownHall [at] aclu.org as soon as possible. Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 5th, 2021 5:48 PM