Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/12/2021
Conversations Across the African Diaspora w/ Filmmaker & Director Xoliswa Sithole (MOAD)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMuseum of African Diaspora in San Francisco
Location Details
Online speaker event
Conversations Across the African Diaspora w/ Filmmaker & Director Xoliswa Sithole

Host: Sarah Ladipo Manyika

February 12, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Cost: FREE or donation

Info & RSVP: https://www.moadsf.org/event/conversations-across-the-diaspora-with-guest-xoliswa-sithole/


Xoliswa Sithole is a producer and director who makes films mainly about women and children, with a focus on justice, human rights, and poverty. She is the director of Nayanaya Pictures.

Xoliswa started out her film career as an actress in anti-apartheid films like Cry Freedom and Mandela. She subsequently worked as a researcher for CNN and the BBC in South Africa. In 2001, she produced the award-winning documentary, Shouting Silent (shown on Showtime America), which explored the vulnerabilities of young girls who had lost their mothers to HIV/AIDS, having lost her own mother in this way.

Xoliswa also worked as the South African producer on a film about the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy; directed and produced A Ribbon in the Sky, a documentary for MNET about the effects of poverty on women with disabilities; and produced a documentary on Nelson Mandela called Projek Mandela. In 2005 she produced Orphans of Inkandla for which she won her first BAFTA Award and an International Emmy Nomination.

Other of her films include a June 2010 documentary with True Vision for Channel 4 called South Africa’s Lost Girls and a documentary for the BBC, shot entirely undercover, called Zimbabwe’s Forgotten Children which won a Peabody and BAFTA awards and won best documentary at BANFF.

Xoliswa also produced and directed a project in Zimbabwe called Child of the Revolution which took her 9 years to complete. She produced and directed Standing on Their Shoulders a feminist documentary on the 1956 women’s march in SA and its domino effect on black women’s activism till present day. Some of the documentaries went on to become IMPACT Films.

At present she is directing a documentary called We Shall not Die Quietly which looks at how the Global South (India, Brazil, Thailand and South Africa) fought for cheaper medicines for HIV/AIDS spearheaded by SA and asks ‘are poor people going to fight for a cheaper COVID 19 vaccine?


HOST: Sarah Ladipo Manyika

Sarah Ladipo Manyika was raised in Nigeria and has lived in Kenya, France, Zimbabwe, and England. Sarah is a novelist, short story writer, and essayist and founding books editor for Ozy.com. Her debut novel, In Dependence, is an international bestseller while her second novel, Like a Mule Bringing Ice Cream to the Sun, has been translated into a number of languages. Her nonfiction includes personal essays and intimate profiles of people she meets from Mrs. Harris and Pastor Evan Mawarire to Toni Morrison, Margaret Busby and Michelle Obama. Sarah previously served on MoAD’s board and currently serves as Board President for the women’s writing residency, Hedgebrook. Sarah is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a San Francisco Public Library Laureate, and a member of the National Books Critics Circle.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 5th, 2021 2:27 PM
Add Your Comments
