This conference brings together experts and advocates from across multiple fields of conservation to address threats to ecosystems and biodiversity, and the efforts being made, demanded, and imagined in order to protect and restore species in decline. The program presents a series of distinctively different approaches to species conservation and management.



DATES: February 9th & 10th from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm PST on both days



For more information and a full agenda, please visit our conference web page





Register here:





SPEAKERS INCLUDE:



--John Baker, Chief Program Officer, Managing Director, WildAid

--Suzanne Case, Chairperson, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

--Kathy MacKinnon, Chair, IUCN’s World Commission of Protected Areas

--Jennifer Norris, Deputy Secretary of Biodiversity and Habitat,

California Natural Resources Agency

--Carl Safina, Founding President, Ecologist and Author, The Safina Center

--Ronald Swaisgood, Brown Endowed Director of Recovery Ecology, San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research

--Charles R. “Chipper” Wichman, Jr., President, National Tropical Botanical Garden

--Lindsay Young, Executive Director, Pacific Rim Conservation





CONFERENCE THEMES:



Framing the Magnitude of the Threats and Unmet Challenges

Solutions: Saving Them in the Wild

Solutions: Achieving 30 by 30

COVID-19 – Opportunities to Save Species

Ex-situ Conservation: The Role of Zoos and Reserves in Reducing Extinctions

Experimenting with Technology to Stop or Reverse Extinction

The Imperative for Action



ORGANIZATIONS:



Main host: Coastal Quest



Partners:



Toward a Sustainable 21st Century Series

UCI Newkirk Center for Science and Society

UCI Law, Center for Land, Environment and Natural Resources (CLEANR)

UCI Media

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Coastal Quest



Coastal Quest is a 501(c) 3 non-profit located in Oakland, CA. We work collaboratively with partners to build resilient coastal communities. Healthy coasts support diverse and rich habitats that provide great economic and cultural value including shoreline protection, recreation, and abundant natural resources.



Our Vision



We envision a future in which coastal communities, resources, and ecosystems, from white water to blue water, are sustainable, healthy, and accessible to all the people of the world.



Our Mission



Our mission is to create lasting solutions to protect, sustain, reduce threats to, and enhance the natural and cultural heritage of our coastal environments for present and future generations.

