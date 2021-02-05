top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Extinction: Solutions for Species on the Brink Virtual Conference (Day 1)
Date Tuesday February 09
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorCoastal Quest (Oakland, CA)
Location Details
Online/virtual conference
Extinction: Solutions for Species on the Brink

This conference brings together experts and advocates from across multiple ﬁelds of conservation to address threats to ecosystems and biodiversity, and the eﬀorts being made, demanded, and imagined in order to protect and restore species in decline. The program presents a series of distinctively different approaches to species conservation and management.

DATES: February 9th & 10th from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm PST on both days

For more information and a full agenda, please visit our conference web page,
here: https://www.coastal-quest.org/?page_id=598

Register here: https://uci.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z-5sJt14STW_X82k4DQ8NQ


SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

--John Baker, Chief Program Officer, Managing Director, WildAid
--Suzanne Case, Chairperson, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
--Kathy MacKinnon, Chair, IUCN’s World Commission of Protected Areas
--Jennifer Norris, Deputy Secretary of Biodiversity and Habitat,
California Natural Resources Agency
--Carl Safina, Founding President, Ecologist and Author, The Safina Center
--Ronald Swaisgood, Brown Endowed Director of Recovery Ecology, San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research
--Charles R. “Chipper” Wichman, Jr., President, National Tropical Botanical Garden
--Lindsay Young, Executive Director, Pacific Rim Conservation


CONFERENCE THEMES:

Framing the Magnitude of the Threats and Unmet Challenges
Solutions: Saving Them in the Wild
Solutions: Achieving 30 by 30
COVID-19 – Opportunities to Save Species
Ex-situ Conservation: The Role of Zoos and Reserves in Reducing Extinctions
Experimenting with Technology to Stop or Reverse Extinction
The Imperative for Action

ORGANIZATIONS:

Main host: Coastal Quest

Partners:

Toward a Sustainable 21st Century Series
UCI Newkirk Center for Science and Society
UCI Law, Center for Land, Environment and Natural Resources (CLEANR)
UCI Media
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Coastal Quest

https://www.coastal-quest.org/?page_id=16

Coastal Quest is a 501(c) 3 non-profit located in Oakland, CA. We work collaboratively with partners to build resilient coastal communities. Healthy coasts support diverse and rich habitats that provide great economic and cultural value including shoreline protection, recreation, and abundant natural resources.

Our Vision

We envision a future in which coastal communities, resources, and ecosystems, from white water to blue water, are sustainable, healthy, and accessible to all the people of the world.

Our Mission

Our mission is to create lasting solutions to protect, sustain, reduce threats to, and enhance the natural and cultural heritage of our coastal environments for present and future generations.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 5th, 2021 1:54 PM
by Coastal Quest (Oakland, CA)
Friday Feb 5th, 2021 1:54 PM
