Bookshop Santa Cruz: Now a Union Store!



Bookshop workers are now officially represented by CWA Local 9423!



Solidarity Rally in Celebration of the Bookshop Workers Union



Saturday, February 6, 12 PM, Locust St & Pacific Ave

Masks and social distancing required. Let's keep each other safe!



Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @bscworkers

