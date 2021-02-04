Bookshop Santa Cruz: Now a Union Store!
Bookshop workers are now officially represented by CWA Local 9423!
Solidarity Rally in Celebration of the Bookshop Workers Union
Saturday, February 6, 12 PM, Locust St & Pacific Ave
Masks and social distancing required. Let's keep each other safe!
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @bscworkers
|Solidarity Rally in Celebration of the Bookshop Workers Union
|Date
|Saturday February 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Support Bookshop Santa Cruz Union
|Location Details
|Locust St and Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/bscworkers/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 4th, 2021 3:24 PM
