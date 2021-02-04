Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 9 AM PT
More Info & RSVP: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-regenerative-agriculture-2/
Regenerative agriculture has the power to change the world.
Agriculture faces a trifecta of potentially devastating challenges. As a result of overfarming, development and other factors, soil capacity is dramatically declining. About one-third of the world’s topsoil is already acutely degraded, and the United Nations estimates a complete degradation within 60 years.* The United States alone is losing soil 10 times faster than it’s replenished.
Regenerative agriculture has the power to change that. It promotes the health of degraded soils by restoring organic carbon, sequesters atmospheric carbon dioxide and reverses industrial agriculture’s contributions to climate change.
Regenerative agriculture is the backbone of climate solutions. We need to focus on agriculture’s connection to climate change, sustainable practices that can help build soil fertility and what farmers and other experts say about regenerative agriculture’s potential for emissions reduction. We need to build a sustainable food system; regenerative agriculture practices including increasing biodiversity, the usage of cover crops and minimal to low tillage can improve watersheds, enhance our ecosystem and revitalize economies.
EARTHDAY.ORG invites you to join another installment of our Earth Day Live series: Can we reverse climate change by rebuilding organic matter? Join us for a webinar on regenerative agriculture as a path to food supply resiliency on February 11th at 9 AM PT (noon ET).
