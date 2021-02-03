Earthworks report reveals CA fails to safely manage radioactive and toxic oil wells by Dan Bacher

Estela Garcia, impacted resident and member of the Committee for a Better Arvin,” said, “In my community, there are many people who are sick - with asthma, with allergies, and many many people suffering from cancer. Here in Arvin, there are wells near schools and near apartments. There are wells that supposedly aren't operating, but a terrible smell comes to you if you get close to these sites.”



“This pollution affects everyone in the community. So if you ask me, ‘what would you change in your community’, I'd say ‘get the wells out of our communities as much as possible,” concluded Garcia.

