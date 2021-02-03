California's Bulldozer 'Restoration': From the Ballona Wetlands to the Delta by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 10:52 PM

"Our Governor's cabinet members just announced a series of initiatives that support 'Nature Based Solutions' to counter climate change. So, how does Governor Newsom justify a project to bulldoze and excavate more than 2.5 million cubic yards of soil, paving the way for a new fossil fuel infrastructure for the aging gas storage field under this ecological reserve?" asked attorney Bryan Pease.