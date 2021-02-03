top
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Plant-Based Meals: Good for Climate, Health & Your Budget
Date Wednesday February 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMothers Out Front Silicon Valley
Location Details
Online event
Plant-Based Meals: Good for Climate, Health & Your Budget!

You are warmly invited to attend Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley's February General Meeting on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm. Learn how you can help the climate, improve your health, and save money by eating more plant-based foods. Get some delicious plant-based recipes, and bring one to share, if you like.

We look forward to seeing you there!

RSVP for Zoom link which we will send a day ahead of time: https://ca.mothersoutfront.org/plantbasedmeals

mothers_out_front_plant_based_diet.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 11:10 AM
