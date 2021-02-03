



You are warmly invited to attend Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley's February General Meeting on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm. Learn how you can help the climate, improve your health, and save money by eating more plant-based foods. Get some delicious plant-based recipes, and bring one to share, if you like.



We look forward to seeing you there!



RSVP for Zoom link which we will send a day ahead of time:



Plant-Based Meals: Good for Climate, Health & Your Budget!You are warmly invited to attend Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley's February General Meeting on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm. Learn how you can help the climate, improve your health, and save money by eating more plant-based foods. Get some delicious plant-based recipes, and bring one to share, if you like.We look forward to seeing you there!RSVP for Zoom link which we will send a day ahead of time: https://ca.mothersoutfront.org/plantbasedmeals Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 11:10 AM