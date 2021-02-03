top
Dicussion on Science of COVID Vaccines & Inequities Contributing to Vaccine Hesitancy
Date Wednesday February 03
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science
Location Details
Online event
#VaccineBoosters Campaign to Spread Real Facts & Science on COVID Vaccines

Please join our Interim Executive Director, Rania Batrice, tonight for our #VaccineBoosters launch event, the first episode of our new live series #getfactsinated with Dr. Hussain Lalani, Dr. Angela Rasmussen, and Alyssa Milano!

Wednesday, Feb. 3 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

FB livstream; https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience

YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCegT3jvnq_ITkA-kz-3IDaQ


March for Science is proud to introduce our new vaccine campaign, #VaccineBoosters. This new series is part of our broader campaign to educate the public about the science behind the COVID vaccines and to talk about the injustices and inequities that contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

As part of this work, we are training thousands of volunteers from around the country to be vaccine ambassadors in their community. Apart from one’s own medical provider, the best people to raise vaccine confidence come from within one’s own community.

For example, how many of you have friends who have asked if you’re getting the COVID vaccine, and then expressed concern over getting it themselves? The goal of this campaign is to show that everyone has a role to play, and train people in having conversations about vaccines that are actually productive, not confrontational.

We are working with top experts in public health, vaccine hesitancy, health disparities, and science communication to develop workshops and trainings that are based in solid research.

We’ll teach you:

--The do’s and dont's of online debates

--How to tell the good info from the bad

--How to organize in your communities and help our most vulnerable members book vaccine appointments

--Most of all: how to help change the world, one conversation at a time

Remember, Science Marchers, humanity has never faced a challenge quite like this, and it will take all of us to address misinformation, make sure access to the vaccine is fair and equitable, and, ultimately, move forward into a COVID-free world.
____________________________________________________________

JOIN THE #VaccineBoosters CAMPAIGN:

Becomes one of the #VaccineBoosters spreading real facts & science on COVID vaccines
and supporting vaccination access for all people, especially in vulnerable communities.

Join here: https://airtable.com/shrrDz1s5Q6oV8FBB
____________________________________________________________
