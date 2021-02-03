

Part two will cover the basics and the role of animal care person. Part three covers the basics and the roles of driver and lookout.

Attend each section to get a well rounded overview of the skills and knowledge needed to be an open rescue team member.

Schedule:

6:30 - 7:00pm - The Basics

7:00 - 7:45pm - Roles Training - Videographer and On Camera Person

7:45 - 8:00pm - Q&A

Zoom link will be posted before the event.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail

