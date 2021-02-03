

Join Zoom Meeting:



---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at DxE.io/conduct.

Learn more about our values here:

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please email Growing up few of us ever receive proper sex education and even fewer learn about consent and healthy relationships. Respect and consent are crucial to our relationships as humans and even more important to our connections as activists. We strive to have a community in which people feel able to take action, that's why we have a Code of Conduct (dxe.io/conduct) that explains how we should treat one another. Kitty Jones will be leading this training, in which you will learn what consent is and how to maintain consent in all relationships. As well as what constitutes unacceptable behavior in DxE, how to report this, and the consequences of such behavior.Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83417394321 ---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at DxE.io/conduct.Learn more about our values here: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/organizing.../ To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4VLmD9nPZ

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 12:25 AM