

Join us at the dog park on Saturday, February 6th! Please bring your dog if they are friendly with other dogs!

Please note we are following COVID-19 precautions and ask that everyone wear a face mask and since this is an outdoor space it will be easier for us to maintain social distance!

Contact Kitty Jones or message us directly if you have any questions!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 12:07 AM