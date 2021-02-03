To many, this activist community and the friendships we've made in DxE are very important to us! So let's hangout!
Join us at the dog park on Saturday, February 6th! Please bring your dog if they are friendly with other dogs!
Please note we are following COVID-19 precautions and ask that everyone wear a face mask and since this is an outdoor space it will be easier for us to maintain social distance!
Contact Kitty Jones or message us directly if you have any questions!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 2/ 6/2021
|Dog Park Day!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 06
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Point Isabel, Richmond, CA
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/3rAIYEyLy
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 3rd, 2021 12:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network