Masks must be worn at all times and we will do our best to physically distance while hiking. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash. Please bring your own water and snacks. A approx. 5-mile moderate hike (Stream, Mill and French Trail Loop) near Oakland where you can see thousands of ladybugs in their natural habitat!Meet at 10:00am at the trail head. We will wait until 10:10am and then head off.LOCATION: http://google.com/.../37.../@37.7521035 ,-122.436765,11zMasks must be worn at all times and we will do our best to physically distance while hiking. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash. Please bring your own water and snacks. For more event information: https://fb.me/e/3hcmnTWgK

