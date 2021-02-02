top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 2/ 5/2021
Oakland Ladybug Hike!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 05
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Ridge Top Trail, Oakland (see event page description for Google Map link)
A approx. 5-mile moderate hike (Stream, Mill and French Trail Loop) near Oakland where you can see thousands of ladybugs in their natural habitat!
Meet at 10:00am at the trail head. We will wait until 10:10am and then head off.
LOCATION: http://google.com/.../37.../@37.7521035,-122.436765,11z
Masks must be worn at all times and we will do our best to physically distance while hiking. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash. Please bring your own water and snacks.
sm_oakland_ladybug_hike__.jpg
original image (1974x1190)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/3hcmnTWgK

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 2nd, 2021 11:44 PM
