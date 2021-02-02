A approx. 5-mile moderate hike (Stream, Mill and French Trail Loop) near Oakland where you can see thousands of ladybugs in their natural habitat!
Meet at 10:00am at the trail head. We will wait until 10:10am and then head off.
LOCATION: http://google.com/.../37.../@37.7521035,-122.436765,11z
Masks must be worn at all times and we will do our best to physically distance while hiking. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash. Please bring your own water and snacks.
|Date
|Friday February 05
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Ridge Top Trail, Oakland (see event page description for Google Map link)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/3hcmnTWgK
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 2nd, 2021 11:44 PM
