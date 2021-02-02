top
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
Remembering EO 9066: The Suvivors of U.S. Japanese American Prison Camps WWII
Date Saturday February 13
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorJapanese American Museum of SJ & partner
Location Details
Online event
Join us for a reflective conversation on the E.O. 9066 imprisonment of over 122,000 Japanese Americans during WWII. Panelists will also discuss growing up post-war, the activism of the Sansei generation, the redress movement, our current national crisis, and where we go from here.

HOSTS: Japanese American Museum of San Jose and Heart Mountain Interpretive Center

Saturday February 13, 2021 @ 1:00pm - 2:30pm PST

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2zeAmDRJQ02R_2U9DL679A


Shirley Ann Higuchi, author of the new book Setsuko's Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration, will be joined by three prominent figures in the political and legal space:

* Assemblyman Warren Furutani
Asian American rights activist and descendant of Japanese American prison camp survivors

* Congressman Mike Honda
Survivor of Japanese American prison camp

* Lawyer Dale Minami
Headed the legal team that overturned the conviction of Fred Korematsu, who defied the
E.O. 9066 legal order that led to the Japanese American prison camps system of WWII

Each are legacies of the incarceration whose tireless leadership at the local, state and national levels has given voice and brought accountability to this egregious violation of civil rights that has had an enduring impact on our community and our nation.

Panel discussion will be followed by an opportunity for the audience to ask questions through Q&A chat.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 2nd, 2021 1:09 PM
