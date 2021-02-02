



HOSTS: Japanese American Museum of San Jose and Heart Mountain Interpretive Center



Saturday February 13, 2021 @ 1:00pm - 2:30pm PST



RSVP:





Shirley Ann Higuchi, author of the new book Setsuko's Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration, will be joined by three prominent figures in the political and legal space:



* Assemblyman Warren Furutani

Asian American rights activist and descendant of Japanese American prison camp survivors



* Congressman Mike Honda

Survivor of Japanese American prison camp



* Lawyer Dale Minami

Headed the legal team that overturned the conviction of Fred Korematsu, who defied the

E.O. 9066 legal order that led to the Japanese American prison camps system of WWII



Each are legacies of the incarceration whose tireless leadership at the local, state and national levels has given voice and brought accountability to this egregious violation of civil rights that has had an enduring impact on our community and our nation.



Panel discussion will be followed by an opportunity for the audience to ask questions through Q&A chat.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 2nd, 2021 1:09 PM