



Dope + Capitalism = Genocide



The title of this program comes from a slogan by the Black Panther Party. Without a class analysis, we can never understand the epidemics of violence, addiction, and trauma that plague our communities. Join Danny Shaw, author of My Son Blazes within Me: So Many Contradictions, So Little Time for a discussion of the intergenerational trauma that is inherent to capitalism and imperialism and how we fight back, all day, every day.



Our speaker, Danny Shaw, teaches Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the City University of New York. He holds a master’s in international affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He is fluent in Spanish, Haitian Kreyol, Portuguese, Cape Verdean Kreolu, and has a fair command of French. He works as an international affairs analyst for TeleSUR, RT, and other international news networks. He has worked and organized in seventy different countries, opening his spirit to countless testimonies about the inhumanity of the international economic system. He is a senior research fellow at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (



Danny is also a retired Golden Gloves boxer, who fought twice in Madison Square Garden for the NYC heavyweight championship. He teaches boxing, yoga and nutrition, and works as a Sober Coach. He works to keep young people out of the military and prison industrial complex. He is a mentor to many guiding them through the nutritional, ideological, social, and emotional landmines that surround us. He is the father of two young Life Warriors, Ernesto Rafael and Caũa Amaru.



Danny Shaw is the author of six books, which are available on the web: 365 Days of Resistance; Shedding that which is Not Us: A Working-Class Guide to Life Foods Training and Healing; The Saints of Santo Domingo: Dominican Resistance in the Age of Neocolonialism; My Son Blazes within Me: So Many Contradictions, So Little Time; Paisajes de Amor y Combate; and Los Santos de Santo Domingo.



In preparation for this program, we recommend two of his articles on Marxism and generational trauma:

https://liberationschool.org/50-years-since-the-panthers-formed-capitalism-drugs-still-genocide/

https://www.hamptonthink.org/read/to-live-among-broken-men-theorizing-rape-and-incest



Or check out this video of Danny being interviewed by Max Blumenthal:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcfsxE5ARqQ&t=781s

#ModerateRebels: Revolutionary anti-imperialist struggle from the Bronx to Venezuela, Dominican Republic to Haiti.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 2nd, 2021 9:26 AM