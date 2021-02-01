



HOST: UC Berkeley Nikkei Student Union



February 19 at 6:30 PM PST



Join here (open to public):



The UC Berkeley Nikkei Student Union will be holding its annual Day of Remembrance event to honor the over 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent who were unjustly incarcerated during the Second World War. We will be featuring speakers from UC Berkeley Muslim Student Association and Nikkei Resisters.



This virtual event will be held on Zoom and is open to the general public via the link.

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 1st, 2021 6:59 PM