UC Berkeley NSU Day of Remembrance of EO 9066
HOST: UC Berkeley Nikkei Student Union
February 19 at 6:30 PM PST
Join here (open to public): https://berkeley.zoom.us/j/2919700155#success
The UC Berkeley Nikkei Student Union will be holding its annual Day of Remembrance event to honor the over 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent who were unjustly incarcerated during the Second World War. We will be featuring speakers from UC Berkeley Muslim Student Association and Nikkei Resisters.
This virtual event will be held on Zoom and is open to the general public via the link.
Please save the date and hope to see you all there!
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
UC Berkeley Day of Remembrance of E.O. 9066 Japanese American Prison Camps WWII
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Friday February 19
Time
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author
UC Berkeley Nikkei Student Union
Location Details
Virtual event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1300114057...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 1st, 2021 6:59 PM
