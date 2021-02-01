top
On The Frontline: Care & Relief Needed Now Mass Movement Call
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 04
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorThe Frontline coalition
Location Details
Online event
On The Frontline: Care & Relief Needed Now Mass Movement Call

Organizations: The Frontline coalition w/ Movement for Black Lives, United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, and partners

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916/

Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available.


We are in the decisive first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration. Our communities have a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of this country. Grassroots people power removed Trump from office and voters in GA took control of the Senate away from the GOP. But we have a lot of work ahead of us to advance our freedom dreams.

On the upcoming call, on Thurs 2/4, we’ll hear from Tiffany Flowers from the Frontline as well as special guests from the People’s Bailout and Rev. Leslie Callahan. And we’ll discuss:

--Biden’s proposed COVID relief package.

--How we bring Care and Relief to our communities.

--The People’s Bailout and how to get involved in the fight.

--Kick-Off Black History month.

Join progressives from around the country as we make sense of the current moment, build our collective power, and come together in community.

This event is part of a series of virtual town halls and skill-based trainings, where you will hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and learn concrete skills to take meaningful action.
______________________________________________________________

En español:

Organizaciones: The Frontline coalition de Movement for Black Lives,
United We Dream Action, Working Parties Family, y organizaciones asociadas

Registrarse: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916

Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.


Estamos en los primeros 100 días de la administración de Biden y Harris. Nuestras comunidades tienen una gran oportunidad de cambiar el futuro de este país. El poder popular sacó a Trump y lxs votantes en GA quitaron el control del Senado del partido republicano. Pero todavía tenemos mucho qué hacer para avanzar nuestros sueños de libertad.

En la llamada el jueves escucharemos de Tiffany Flowers del Frontline, además de invitadxs especiales del People’s Bailout y Rev. Leslie Callahan. Y vamos a discutir:

--La propuesta de Biden sobre ayuda de Covid.

--Cómo lograr Cuidado y Ayuda para nuestras comunidades.

--People’s Bailout y como unirse a la lucha.

--Lanzar el mes de la Historia AfroAmericana.

Únase con progresistxs de todo el país para encontrar sentido del momento actual, construir nuestro poder colectivo, y unirnos en comunidad.

Esta serie incluirá encuentros y capacitaciones virtuales, donde usted oirá actualizaciones y análisis de líderes en el movimiento, participará en educación política, y aprenderá habilidades concretas para tomar acción.
______________________________________________________________
screenshot_2021-02-01_on_the_frontline_care_and_relief____the_frontline.png
For more event information: https://thefrontline.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 1st, 2021 2:50 PM
