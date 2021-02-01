top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 2/ 6/2021
Black History Month educators' roundtable: Martin Luther King, jr.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 06
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
A ZOOM link will be sent upon request.
(it is not provided here in the interest of frustrating "bombers")
Educators and those interested in giving flesh to Black History Month are cordially invited to join a primary source-based discussion group for any or all of the next four Saturday mornings. These roundtable discussions will focus on points raised by recognized African-American intellectuals as they themselves present those points through the medium of YouTube. To be quite clear, these YouTube presentations are of a historic nature, but they will include both long-past as well as quite recent occurrences.

If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentation in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.

The fourth African-American intellectual we will encounter is Martin Luther King, jr.

Here are the links to the YouTube and transcripts we will reflect upon this Saturday:

The Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hgwtd4X_qFM
&
Beyond Vietnam, an audio recording:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQr_e_P-nBA
the transcript of the above recording: https://bit.ly/2NpyRUq


Should you wish to participate, email me to that effect, and I will supply you with a ZOOM link effective for all four remaining roundtable discussion sessions. The Saturday morning discussion sessions will run 9-10 am.

A syllabus for the remaining sessions available upon request.


For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 1st, 2021 1:40 PM
Add Your Comments
