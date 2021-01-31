top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 2/10/2021
The United Front: Concept, Practice, & Historical Lessons
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 10
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Location Details
Zoom (Follow link in description to register)
What kind of unity do oppressed and working people need today? Certainly not the Democrats’ version of bi-partisanship that will cause more repression and misery for the 99% while the 1% add billions to their bloated portfolios.

The united front is a movement tactic in which political groups and activists collaborate against a common enemy or for any agreed objective, even if they are politically different in other ways.

United fronts are a very effective method of advancing the growth, strength, and unity of the working-class movement, which is an urgent task now.

In this online study group, to be held on Zoom, we will discuss:

- The purpose, principles, structure, and actions of united fronts

- Why united fronts are so important

- Their role in the revolutionary movements of history as well as today

- How to apply lessons from history to today’s challenges

- Practical wisdom that we can use to build our own united fronts

- The united front model of solidarity in action

- How and why united fronts have won significant gains, while failing to form them has resulted in painful defeats

Meets every other week with two different sections to choose from (anyone is welcome to join any session anytime):

Tues. evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PT
2/9, 2/23, 3/9, 3/23, 4/6, 4/20, 5/4, 5/18
or
Wed. afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PT
2/10, 2/24, 3/10, 3/24, 4/7, 4/21, 5/5, 5/19

SIGN-UP FORM: https://bit.ly/FSP-UF
PLEASE REGISTER through one of the links at the top of the sign-up form.

For more information:
415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • fb.me/fspbayarea
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7360908639...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 9:00 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
