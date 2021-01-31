



The united front is a movement tactic in which political groups and activists collaborate against a common enemy or for any agreed objective, even if they are politically different in other ways.



United fronts are a very effective method of advancing the growth, strength, and unity of the working-class movement, which is an urgent task now.



In this online study group, to be held on Zoom, we will discuss:



- The purpose, principles, structure, and actions of united fronts



- Why united fronts are so important



- Their role in the revolutionary movements of history as well as today



- How to apply lessons from history to today’s challenges



- Practical wisdom that we can use to build our own united fronts



- The united front model of solidarity in action



- How and why united fronts have won significant gains, while failing to form them has resulted in painful defeats



Meets every other week with two different sections to choose from (anyone is welcome to join any session anytime):



Tues. evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PT

2/9, 2/23, 3/9, 3/23, 4/6, 4/20, 5/4, 5/18

or

Wed. afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PT

2/10, 2/24, 3/10, 3/24, 4/7, 4/21, 5/5, 5/19



415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • fb.me/fspbayarea

