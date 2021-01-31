Screening of "Ma Rainey" at 1 PM followed by a live conversation with the film's executive producer Constanza Romero.
Constanza is playwright August Wilson's widow and the executor of his estate. She is passionate about maintaining the integrity of Wilson's stories about being Black in America. Constanza will share stories of her years with August, her understanding of his vision and the making of "Ma Rainey".
|Sunday February 07
|1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Screening
|UUSF Forum
