top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/ 7/2021
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom & conversation with producer, Constanza Romero
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 07
Time 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Forum
Location Details
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09

Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aewRgNxSvl
Screening of "Ma Rainey" at 1 PM followed by a live conversation with the film's executive producer Constanza Romero.
Constanza is playwright August Wilson's widow and the executor of his estate. She is passionate about maintaining the integrity of Wilson's stories about being Black in America. Constanza will share stories of her years with August, her understanding of his vision and the making of "Ma Rainey".
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 4:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code