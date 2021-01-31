top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/10/2021
Protect Sacred Water: Digital Rally to #StopLine3 w/ Indigenous Frontline Water Protectors
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 10
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMinnesota Interfaith Power & Light
EmailJoe Meinholz · joe [at] mnipl.org
Location Details
Virtual protest
Protect Sacred Water: Digital Rally to #StopLine3

Join this national rally and learn from Winona LaDuke, Tara Houska and other Indigenous and faith leaders about the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline resistance, their call on President Biden to stop it, and what you can do to be in solidarity with water protectors on the frontlines.

Line 3 construction is well underway. It will run through precious wild ricing waters sacred to the Anishinaabe peoples, and the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior. President Biden needs to stop the Line 3 pipeline — to protect our treaty obligations, prevent further climate crisis, and create a world where everyone can thrive.

February 10, 2021 at noon - 1 PM PT (2 - 3 PM CT)

RSVP: https://mnipl.nationbuilder.com/national-digital-rally-to-stopline3

For more information, go to: https://www.stopline3.org/
_____________________________________________________________

PETITIONS TO STOP LINE 3

Please sign the petition to Biden to Stop Line 3:

https://mnipl.nationbuilder.com/biden-petition-stop-line-3


If you are a clergy person or spiritual leader, sign this petition:

https://mnipl.nationbuilder.com/biden-faith-leader-petition-stopline3
_____________________________________________________________

OIL PIPELINE DOCUMENTARY: "LN3"

Watch "LN3" here: https://www.stopline3.org/ln3film-video

Watch the 38-minute frontline documentary on the effort to stop fossil fuel expansion and encourage real energy security.

Predatory industry hijacked the US regulatory system in 2019, placing ancient food systems and a fifth of the world’s freshwater in imminent danger. "LN3" features indigenous firebrands Winona Laduke, Tara Houska, and poet-hip hop artist ThomasX, as they lead an alliance to take on Big Oil and their enablers at the institutional level, and on the frontlines.

This is the battle for Earth!
_____________________________________________________________
sm_stop_line_3.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2901142526...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 2:23 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Indigenous & Ally Water Protectors Arrested After Chaining Together Inside Line 3 PipelineCommon DreamsSunday Jan 31st, 2021 8:00 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code