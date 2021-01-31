



Join this national rally and learn from Winona LaDuke, Tara Houska and other Indigenous and faith leaders about the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline resistance, their call on President Biden to stop it, and what you can do to be in solidarity with water protectors on the frontlines.



Line 3 construction is well underway. It will run through precious wild ricing waters sacred to the Anishinaabe peoples, and the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior. President Biden needs to stop the Line 3 pipeline — to protect our treaty obligations, prevent further climate crisis, and create a world where everyone can thrive.



February 10, 2021 at noon - 1 PM PT (2 - 3 PM CT)



RSVP:



For more information, go to:

PETITIONS TO STOP LINE 3



Please sign the petition to Biden to Stop Line 3:



https://mnipl.nationbuilder.com/biden-petition-stop-line-3





If you are a clergy person or spiritual leader, sign this petition:



https://mnipl.nationbuilder.com/biden-faith-leader-petition-stopline3

OIL PIPELINE DOCUMENTARY: "LN3"



Watch "LN3" here:



Watch the 38-minute frontline documentary on the effort to stop fossil fuel expansion and encourage real energy security.



Predatory industry hijacked the US regulatory system in 2019, placing ancient food systems and a fifth of the world’s freshwater in imminent danger. "LN3" features indigenous firebrands Winona Laduke, Tara Houska, and poet-hip hop artist ThomasX, as they lead an alliance to take on Big Oil and their enablers at the institutional level, and on the frontlines.



This is the battle for Earth!

