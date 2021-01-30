Interfaith Vigil for Domestic Workers' Rights & Lives Lost During COVID-19
Date: Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 11AM PST
Domestic workers & worker rights allies all welcome
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/PMOa1eXf4UeLHLoyQAp35Q2
FB Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/nationaldomesticworkersalliance
The National Domestic Worker Alliance is kicking off Black History Month by continuing the important work of our Care Agenda campaign with an an hour-long virtual, interfaith prayer vigil packed with inspirational messages and direct action.
Care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nursing home and home care workers have held our loved ones’ hands as they have died, otherwise alone, in facilities devastated by the coronavirus, or isolated in their homes and often unable to see their families. Far too many care workers themselves have been infected, and far too many have died because their employers or state authorities failed to provide adequate personal protective equipment, testing, affordable healthcare and paid leave.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that home care workers are essential to keeping our nation’s seniors and people with disabilities living safely and with dignity at home. Care work—predominantly done by Black, Latina, and Asian women—is the backbone of our economy and our families.
That’s why we must make home care jobs good union jobs with wages of at least $15 an hour, benefits and training to provide the highest quality of care. And it’s why we’re telling Congress to take action now to put frontline home care jobs at the center of our nation’s economic recovery plan.
--Care work is a cornerstone of the American economy, at the center of our communities and our family life. It helps our loved ones live with dignity.
--Home care jobs are the future of work. The careforce is the fastest growing workforce in the country. Making these jobs good, union jobs that pay at least $15 an hour will lift up millions of women of color who make up the overwhelming majority of the care workforce.
--Care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
--Now, nursing home and home care workers are united in clear demands: respect us, protect us, and pay us.
The only way to move our country forward is to ensure that care is at the center of our economy.
For more information on NDWA's Care Agenda campaign with partners SEIU and AFSCME, go here: https://ndwa2020.domesticworkers.org/careagenda/
_____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: National Domestic Worker Alliance
https://www.domesticworkers.org/about-us
The National Domestic Workers Alliance organizes domestic workers in the United States for respect, recognition and labor standards. We are the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. NDWA is winning improved working conditions while building a powerful movement rooted in the rights and dignity of domestic workers, immigrants, women, and their families.
NDWA is also the founding organization of the campaign Families Belong Together, formed in response to the 2018 family separation crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border.
https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
_____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/ 1/2021
|Interfaith Vigil for Domestic Workers' Rights & Lives Lost During COVID w/ NDWA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 01
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|National Domestic Workers Alliance
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 30th, 2021 1:11 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network