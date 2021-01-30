top
Interfaith Vigil for Domestic Workers' Rights & Lives Lost During COVID w/ NDWA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 01
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorNational Domestic Workers Alliance
Location Details
Online event
Interfaith Vigil for Domestic Workers' Rights & Lives Lost During COVID-19

Date: Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 11AM PST

Domestic workers & worker rights allies all welcome

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/PMOa1eXf4UeLHLoyQAp35Q2

FB Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/nationaldomesticworkersalliance


The National Domestic Worker Alliance is kicking off Black History Month by continuing the important work of our Care Agenda campaign with an an hour-long virtual, interfaith prayer vigil packed with inspirational messages and direct action.

Care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nursing home and home care workers have held our loved ones’ hands as they have died, otherwise alone, in facilities devastated by the coronavirus, or isolated in their homes and often unable to see their families. Far too many care workers themselves have been infected, and far too many have died because their employers or state authorities failed to provide adequate personal protective equipment, testing, affordable healthcare and paid leave.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that home care workers are essential to keeping our nation’s seniors and people with disabilities living safely and with dignity at home. Care work—predominantly done by Black, Latina, and Asian women—is the backbone of our economy and our families.

That’s why we must make home care jobs good union jobs with wages of at least $15 an hour, benefits and training to provide the highest quality of care. And it’s why we’re telling Congress to take action now to put frontline home care jobs at the center of our nation’s economic recovery plan.

--Care work is a cornerstone of the American economy, at the center of our communities and our family life. It helps our loved ones live with dignity.

--Home care jobs are the future of work. The careforce is the fastest growing workforce in the country. Making these jobs good, union jobs that pay at least $15 an hour will lift up millions of women of color who make up the overwhelming majority of the care workforce.

--Care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Now, nursing home and home care workers are united in clear demands: respect us, protect us, and pay us.

The only way to move our country forward is to ensure that care is at the center of our economy.

For more information on NDWA's Care Agenda campaign with partners SEIU and AFSCME, go here: https://ndwa2020.domesticworkers.org/careagenda/
_____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: National Domestic Worker Alliance

https://www.domesticworkers.org/about-us

The National Domestic Workers Alliance organizes domestic workers in the United States for respect, recognition and labor standards. We are the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. NDWA is winning improved working conditions while building a powerful movement rooted in the rights and dignity of domestic workers, immigrants, women, and their families.

NDWA is also the founding organization of the campaign Families Belong Together, formed in response to the 2018 family separation crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border.

https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
_____________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 30th, 2021 1:11 PM
by National Domestic Workers Alliance
Saturday Jan 30th, 2021 1:11 PM
