While working as a file clerk at a Los Angeles law firm in 1992, Erin Brockovich uncovered documents that ultimately led to more than 600 residents of Hinkley, California, filing a lawsuit against utility giant PG&E. Since then, Erin has worked on a host of environmental issues across the country.
Immortalized in the 2000 film, Erin Brockovich has never stopped her consumer advocacy efforts since she began her work in the 90s. She has been involved in dozens of legal cases and campaigns over the past three decades including a variety of groundwater contamination issues, oil and natural gas pollution, fracking, and pharmaceuticals.
Erin is a believer in the power of people. She will share inspiring stories of how bringing people together to address environmental issues can have an enormous impact.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 2/23/2021
|Peninsula Open Space Trust's 2021 Virtual Wallace Stegner Lectures - Erin Brockovich
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday February 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Peninsula Open Space Trust
|Location Details
|Virtual Event
|
For more event information: https://openspacetrust.org/wsls-erin-brock...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 1:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network