top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 2/ 4/2021
National Gun Violence Survivors Week Summit for Youth Activists
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 04
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorStudents Demand Action
Location Details
Online event
National Gun Violence Survivors Week Summit for Youth

The first week of February represents the approximate time that gun deaths in the
United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by our peer countries in an entire calendar year.

Join Students Demand Action for a national event to honor and uplift survivors during the third annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

Host: Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Thursday, February 4, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/sda-events/39380

______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

https://studentsdemandaction.org/

We can end gun violence!

Firearms are the leading cause of death for young people. And more than 100 Americans die by gun violence every day — hundreds more are wounded.

We’ve grown up in the midst of the gun violence crisis and are demanding action. That’s why we’re rising up and organizing in our schools, universities, community centers, and more across the country to call on our leaders to pass laws which will keep our communities safe.

Students Demand Action is part of the Everytown For Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action coalition organizing for gun sense in America.
sm_students_demand.jpg
original image (960x960)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 11:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code