National Gun Violence Survivors Week Summit for Youth
The first week of February represents the approximate time that gun deaths in the
United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by our peer countries in an entire calendar year.
Join Students Demand Action for a national event to honor and uplift survivors during the third annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week.
Host: Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Thursday, February 4, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/sda-events/39380
ABOUT: Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
https://studentsdemandaction.org/
We can end gun violence!
Firearms are the leading cause of death for young people. And more than 100 Americans die by gun violence every day — hundreds more are wounded.
We’ve grown up in the midst of the gun violence crisis and are demanding action. That’s why we’re rising up and organizing in our schools, universities, community centers, and more across the country to call on our leaders to pass laws which will keep our communities safe.
Students Demand Action is part of the Everytown For Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action coalition organizing for gun sense in America.
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|National Gun Violence Survivors Week Summit for Youth Activists
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 04
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Students Demand Action
|Location Details
|Online event
|
