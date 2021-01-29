



National Gun Violence Survivors Week, from February 1 through February 7, 2021, honors the survivors who live with the impact of gun violence every day of the year. Join us to learn about the design, purpose, and meaning of the Gun Violence Memorial Project.



February 2 | 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 pm EST | Virtual



RSVP:





The gun violence epidemic in America claims 100 lives every single day. Looking to create urgency and drive change, the Gun Violence Memorial Project, designed by MASS Design Group, features four houses built of 700 glass bricks, with each brick representing a victim of gun violence, and each house representing the average number of American lives taken by gun violence each week.



The Memorial Project invites family members to contribute stories and remembrance objects to be housed in a glass brick, as a way of honoring their loved ones.



As part of the Gun Violence Survivors Week, Jha D Williams, Senior Associate from MASS Design Group; Pam Bosley, Mother of Terrell Bosley, and Annette Nance-Holt, Mother of Blair Holt, Co-founders of Purpose over Pain , and Debbie Weir, Senior Managing Director for Organizing and Engagement from Everytown for Gun Safety, honor lives taken, and discuss the memorial and the act of transforming the narrative of gun violence.

___________________________________________________________



The Gun Violence Memorial Project



https://massdesigngroup.org/work/design/gun-violence-memorial-project



The Gun Violence Memorial Project is a space of remembrance and healing for individuals impacted by gun violence. Gun violence is a national epidemic that touches every community in America. The sheer scale of this epidemic often reduces victims of gun violence to statistics and ideas of change to empty promises.



