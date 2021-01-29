top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Gun Violence Survivors Week: Memorializing the Victims of Gun Violence in America
Date Tuesday February 02
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorEverytown for Gun Safety & partners
Location Details
Online event
Gun Violence Survivors Week: Memorializing the Victims of Gun Violence in America

National Gun Violence Survivors Week, from February 1 through February 7, 2021, honors the survivors who live with the impact of gun violence every day of the year. Join us to learn about the design, purpose, and meaning of the Gun Violence Memorial Project.

February 2 | 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 pm EST | Virtual

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3tN7rKmOQCqwrLYhVjUWGQ


The gun violence epidemic in America claims 100 lives every single day. Looking to create urgency and drive change, the Gun Violence Memorial Project, designed by MASS Design Group, features four houses built of 700 glass bricks, with each brick representing a victim of gun violence, and each house representing the average number of American lives taken by gun violence each week.

The Memorial Project invites family members to contribute stories and remembrance objects to be housed in a glass brick, as a way of honoring their loved ones.

As part of the Gun Violence Survivors Week, Jha D Williams, Senior Associate from MASS Design Group; Pam Bosley, Mother of Terrell Bosley, and Annette Nance-Holt, Mother of Blair Holt, Co-founders of Purpose over Pain , and Debbie Weir, Senior Managing Director for Organizing and Engagement from Everytown for Gun Safety, honor lives taken, and discuss the memorial and the act of transforming the narrative of gun violence.
___________________________________________________________

The Gun Violence Memorial Project

https://massdesigngroup.org/work/design/gun-violence-memorial-project

The Gun Violence Memorial Project is a space of remembrance and healing for individuals impacted by gun violence. Gun violence is a national epidemic that touches every community in America. The sheer scale of this epidemic often reduces victims of gun violence to statistics and ideas of change to empty promises.

The memorial seeks to preserve individual memories and communicate the magnitude of the gun violence epidemic in built space, hoping to foster a national healing process that begins with a recognition of our collective loss and its impact on society. MASS is partnering with conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, and gun violence prevention organizations Purpose Over Pain and Everytown for Gun Safety on this project.
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 11:21 AM
by Everytown for Gun Safety & partners
Friday Jan 29th, 2021 11:21 AM
